Jets 2013 Opponents, No. 9 Pick of Round 1 Set

2013 Schedule Opponents

The Jets know who their last two opponents for 2013 are and they know where their first-round draft pick will be.

The NFL confirmed that the Jets, who finished third in the AFC East, will play Oakland, the AFC West's third-place team — and this time it's at MetLife Stadium — and will travel to Nashville again to play the AFC South's third-place team, Tennessee.

That goes with their home-and-home against their three other division opponents and their rotation with the AFC North and the NFC South teams in 2013.

Here are the Jets' opponents for next season:

Home — Buffalo, Miami, New England, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Oakland, New Orleans, Tampa Bay.

Away — Buffalo, Miami, New England, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Atlanta, Carolina. To get tickets, call a Jets Ticket Sales Account Executive at 800-469-JETS (5387).



2013 Draft Pick

The NFL also released its tentative 2013 first-round draft order this afternoon, which shows that the Jets will have the ninth pick of the first round. They are tied with the Bills and Titans at 6-10. The No. 8 pick goes to the Bills on the basis of a weaker strength of schedule than the Jets and Titans (.480 to .512 and .512). The Jets, since they have the same SOS as the Titans, get No. 9 based on their loss at Tennessee two weeks ago.

The Jets are then tentatively scheduled to draft 40th overall with their Round 2 pick, eighth in that round, and 74th with their Round 3 selection, 10th in that round.