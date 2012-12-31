Jets 2013 Opponents, No. 9 Pick of Round 1 Set

Dec 31, 2012 at 09:19 AM
Randy Lange

2013 Schedule Opponents

The Jets know who their last two opponents for 2013 are and they know where their first-round draft pick will be.

The NFL confirmed that the Jets, who finished third in the AFC East, will play Oakland, the AFC West's third-place team — and this time it's at MetLife Stadium — and will travel to Nashville again to play the AFC South's third-place team, Tennessee.

That goes with their home-and-home against their three other division opponents and their rotation with the AFC North and the NFC South teams in 2013.

Here are the Jets' opponents for next season:

Home — Buffalo, Miami, New England, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Oakland, New Orleans, Tampa Bay.

Away — Buffalo, Miami, New England, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Tennessee, Atlanta, Carolina. To get tickets, call a Jets Ticket Sales Account Executive at 800-469-JETS (5387).

2013 Draft Pick

The NFL also released its tentative 2013 first-round draft order this afternoon, which shows that the Jets will have the ninth pick of the first round. They are tied with the Bills and Titans at 6-10. The No. 8 pick goes to the Bills on the basis of a weaker strength of schedule than the Jets and Titans (.480 to .512 and .512). The Jets, since they have the same SOS as the Titans, get No. 9 based on their loss at Tennessee two weeks ago.

The Jets are then tentatively scheduled to draft 40th overall with their Round 2 pick, eighth in that round, and 74th with their Round 3 selection, 10th in that round.

The NFL Draft will kick off in primetime for the fourth consecutive year. The first round will be held on Thursday, April 25. The second and third rounds are set for Friday, April 26. Rounds 4-7 will be held on Saturday, April 27.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

