Jeff Ulbrich Has Plenty to Pass On to Players as Head Coach During Senior Bowl Week

Mobile means Senior Bowl. The Alabama port city has played host to the preeminent college football all-star game for almost 75 years. It was a game that Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich participated in early in 2000 that helped steer his path to the NFL. And this week it's the game for which Ulbrich is serving as a head coach.

And as he stood on the field at the University of South Alabama's Hancock Whitney Stadium, home to the game for the fourth consecutive year, Ulbrich took a little time to reminisce about his visit to Mobile as an undersized senior linebacker out of the University of Hawai'i almost a quarter century ago.

"That was the class of John Abraham and Brian Urlacher and LaVar Arrington, all bigger linebackers," Ulbrich told NFL Network under the clear blue 'Bama skies. "They flew my wife out for this game. We came all the way from Hawai'i, so we're talking about a 10-hour flight, a six-hour time difference — I'm already in space.

"And I still remember my wife running down to the sidelines from the stands and saying, 'Honey, you've got to stay away from Brian. He's making you look really little.' That's one of my fondest memories of that game. But in all honesty, it's the reason I got drafted where I got drafted."

The 6-0, 240-pound Ulbrich was selected in the third round, 86th overall, of the 2000 draft by San Francisco, and went on to play in 120 games with 75 starts and compile 501 tackles in his 10 pro seasons, all with the 49ers. Then he began his coaching odyssey, which has taken him to the Jets, where he has coordinated the team's defense into these last two seasons of top-five performance and has received this assignment to pass on what he knows about today's game to this year's crop of seniors.