Jeff Ulbrich's Jets Juggling Act: How to Stop Derrick Henry, Who's Playing Safety

Jeff Ulbrich and the Jets defense has one very obvious, very big challenge on Sunday: how to stop or, more likely, slow Titans RB Derrick Henry?

But the Jets defensive coordinator has another, less sexy, situation to sort out that will affect how well the Jets stop or slow Henry as well as how well they stop or slow the Ryan Tannehill play-action passing game off of Henry's rushing.

Who will play safety?

Ulbrich, HC Robert Saleh and GM Joe Douglas burned the midnight oil trying to come up with playmakers next to Jets team MVP Marcus Maye when Ashtyn Davis went to IR, and then Sharrod Neasman, and then Lamarcus Joyner. Sheldrick Redwine, Adrian Colbert and Jarrod Wilson were brought in, and the team of Maye and Colbert held up well last Sunday at Denver.

But Maye apparently injured his ankle during the Broncos game and now reports have him missing the next several weeks. And the Jets brain trust is back to square one on the other side of the deep middle.

"We've got a group of guys that have got to step up," Ulbrich said after Thursday's practice at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "It's frustrating, obviously, when guys get hurt. You never want it to happen. The thing about Marcus was I thought he was grasping what we're doing, getting better every single week."

The good thing for the Jets defense is that both Davis and Neasman have returned from IR to practice this week. The bad thing is that Neasman's been out since Sept. 11 while Davis, who started six games as a rookie last year, has been out for all of training camp through Wednesday on Active PUP and then short-term IR. They'll have three practices to get fully reintegrated into the system before either or both are activated for the game.