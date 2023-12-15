DC Jeff Ulbrich 'Excited' About Opportunity for a Rematch With Dolphins' Offense

In the Jets first matchup with the Dolphins this season in Week 12, DC Jeff Ulbrich's defense did a bang up job against Miami's high-octane offense holding it to 243 yards passing and creating 3 takeaways. In total, the defense allowed 27 points and more 167 yards rushing.

Ulbrich's excited about the rematch and the opportunityfor a bounce-back performance against the leaders of AFC East.

"We did some things well for the explosiveness of their offensive," Ulbrich said about the first game. "I thought we limited the explosives at a decent level, but we can definitely do better in that way. The run game was the stuff that got under me. I didn't coach it well enough or create a plan that was good enough to stop their run game."

Since the defeat, the Jets have turned around their run defense, allowing 161 yards over the last two games. In addition, the unit has produced 12 tackles for loss and 7 sacks over that span.

Since the two teams played last, Miami has had to deal with key injuries. Center Connor Williams sustained a torn ACL in the Dolphins' Monday night loss to the Titans, LT Terron Armstead (knee) and RG Liam Eichenberg (calf) have been listed as DNP the last two daysand RT Austin Jackson (oblique) has been limited.

They have still been able to run the ball effectively averaging 36 points per game and 140.5 rushing yards per game over the last two weeks.