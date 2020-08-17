Jeff Smith Moves Up in the Jets' Wideout Rotation

With young veteran Vyncint Smith and rookie Denzel Mims sidelined with injuries, just-signed vet Chris Hogan not yet cleared to begin practice, and with only eight wide receivers on the roster, it's next-man-up time for the Jets at wideout.

Paging Jeff Smith.

"I think my main thing is just to know the whole offense," Smith said after today's second practice of Jets training camp, "and wherever my chance comes, to be able to go in there, not think too much, and be able to play fast. Next man up."

Smith (6'1", 195) is in his second season with the Green & White after signing as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College following the 2019 draft. However, he missed most of last year's summer camp with a hamstring injury, spent most of the year on the practice squad, was activated for the game at Baltimore, and left that game for IR with an ankle sprain.

But Smith now is healthy and improving his visibility, largely because he brings some interesting skills to the training table. One is his 4.4 speed.