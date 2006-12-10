Jauron: I Love the Atmosphere Here

Dec 10, 2006 at 05:42 PM
al_p1439.jpg

The Jets get pumped up for the game

Bills' running back Willis McGahee simply has had the Jets' number. With 125 rushing yards on Sunday, McGahee has rushed for at least 100 yards or more in five of six games against the Jets in his career. One thing that did temporarily slow down the Miami product however was himself. McGahee was sidelined for the entire second quarter due to a stomach illness.

"Willis was really sick and we don't know why," head coach Dick Jauron said. "It's not very often that in an NFL game you see a player on the sideline eating a sandwich. We had to get some food in him so there he was - it was a strange sight, but he came back and obviously played well."
*
Read below for Coach Jauron's Post-game press conference transcript

*Buffalo Bills Head Coach Dick Jauron

Opening Statement…

As usual it was a game of takeaways. The first time we played them they took the ball away, well we gave it away, and this time we won that battle. When you win that battle you have a real good chance of winning the game as we all know. We ran the ball better than we had been running it, and we had some big plays. Willis McGahee had a long run and the long pass to Lee (Evans) was big. We needed to do that. We've been saying all year that we have to get more "chunk" yardage. I want to give our guys a lot of credit. They hang in and fight. We anticipated a very tough game. We were very impressed with the Jets; their play and their discipline and how they've been coached. It's a pretty happy locker room right now.

On Willis McGahee getting sick in the first half…

Willis was really sick and we don't know why. It's not very often that in an NFL game you see a player on the sideline eating a sandwich. We had to get some food in him so there he was, it was a strange sight, but he came back and obviously played well. I don't think he was dehydrated because we really try to stay on top of that stuff. We talk about it all week, and we have people who work on him with that.

On the type of sandwich McGahee had…

I don't know (laughs).

On McGahee's playing status leading up to the game…

I felt pretty certain after he practiced on Friday, but we had him run today before the game and it wasn't until then after Eric (Studesville) said he ran well and Willis said he felt well.

On converting the Jets turnovers into points…

It was obviously huge just to get the turnovers. It impacts the time on the clock and when you convert them, that's clearly makes it better. It was a huge part of the game today.

On the play of the …

I thought Perry (defensive coordinator Fewell) and the entire defensive staff had a real good plan. We had good coverage because there were a number of times where Pennington had to hold the ball. I thought a number of the sacks were so-called "coverage" sacks. It all fits together and I thought we had both going for us. So we had a good plan and the guys executed it well.

On if this was the Bills most complete game…

It might have been. There are certainly areas where we weren't too happy. Areas in the game where it wasn't as crisp as we would have liked; or executed the way we would have liked. Anytime you win against a good football team you feel good about it.

On winning on the road…

It's not an easy place to play. We were excited about the challenge and I love the atmosphere here. Coming in through the crowd and the tailgaters and they love their team and they let you know it. It's a very competitive atmosphere and a tough one to play in.

On the defensive scheme…

I'll have to see the tape because I can't see the whole field. It appeared from the sideline that we were disciplined in our drops and we tried to take away a lot of the quick throws away from them. They do that well, they do that extremely well so we were probably better there in terms of the discipline of our drops and our coverage.

On why Jim Leonhard started at strong safety…

He had the most work. He had definitely been working all year at that position and I would guess that he played a strong game; he's just a real good football player. He's real smart and has a terrific feel for the game. I suspect that most of his life he's been told he's too small to play at every level he's ever played at. And he's excelled at every level. He's a terrific athlete but he probably doesn't get credit for his abilities because he's small.

On why Willis McGahee plays well against the Jets…

Well I know I was asked this as the game got closer, and the only thing I can say is that Willis is good. Willis a good football player, he's bigger than he looks. He is a bigger running back than he looks, and he carries it really well and he's quick. He's gotten his weight down this year so I think he's quicker and faster than he's been. A number of people say that. He's quicker and faster than you think.

On Coy Wire and Keith Ellison playing linebacker…

Well we really like both of them as players. Just as football players in general they're both tough guys and they can run and they are very quick. In our scheme they can be a little smaller at that position and still play and be effective.

Gameday Photos

Gameday Stats

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ron Middleton to Serve as Head Coach for the National Team at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Jets HC Robert Saleh and Lions HC Dan Campbell Elevated Staff Members as Opportunities to Expand Leadership Roles in Mobile
news

What Should Have the Jets Fired Up About the Reese's Senior Bowl?

Jets Staff Will Coach the National Team in Mobile
news

Jets Fans, Pay Close Attention to the Feb. 5 Senior Bowl

Robert Saleh & Staff Are Coaching in the Game, Which Has Produced Many Future Green & White Stars
news

Morgan Moses: 'Winning Is Right Around the Corner'

Veteran O-Lineman Sees Jets' Dynamic Future With HC Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson
news

Jets CB Brandin Echols Is Living a Childhood Dream

Sixth-Round Draft Pick Emerged as a Starter From Day 1
news

Jets O-Line Look Ahead: Slow but Sure Signs of Stability, Growth

A Return to Full Strength by Mekhi Becton Would Help Unit Continue Its Rise in the Zach Wilson Era
news

Where Are They Now: Brandon Bostick

Catch Up with the the Undrafted Player from Division II Newberry (SC) College
news

Jets Notebook | Senior Bowl Preview Edition

HC Robert Saleh Will Have Advisory Role in Mobile; Richard Todd Returns to the Sideline as Game Captain on Saturday 
news

Jets Sign S Jovante Moffatt to Reserve/Future Contract

Moffatt Spend Last Two Seasons with Browns 
news

Jets T George Fant: 'A Year I Got It All Together'

Versatile and Solid O-Lineman Protected QB Zach Wilson's Blindside After Mekhi Becton's Injury
news

Jets LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team 

No. 14 Overall Pick in 2021 Led Green & White with 1,026 Snaps, 16 Starts
news

Jets D-Line Look Ahead: Much Work to Do, Good Base to Do It With

Carl Lawson Hopes to Roar Back and Rejoin Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers & Rest of the DL
Advertising