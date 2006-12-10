Jauron: I Love the Atmosphere Here

The Jets get pumped up for the game





Bills' running back Willis McGahee simply has had the Jets' number. With 125 rushing yards on Sunday, McGahee has rushed for at least 100 yards or more in five of six games against the Jets in his career. One thing that did temporarily slow down the Miami product however was himself. McGahee was sidelined for the entire second quarter due to a stomach illness.

"Willis was really sick and we don't know why," head coach Dick Jauron said. "It's not very often that in an NFL game you see a player on the sideline eating a sandwich. We had to get some food in him so there he was - it was a strange sight, but he came back and obviously played well."

Read below for Coach Jauron's Post-game press conference transcript

*Buffalo Bills Head Coach Dick Jauron

Opening Statement…

As usual it was a game of takeaways. The first time we played them they took the ball away, well we gave it away, and this time we won that battle. When you win that battle you have a real good chance of winning the game as we all know. We ran the ball better than we had been running it, and we had some big plays. Willis McGahee had a long run and the long pass to Lee (Evans) was big. We needed to do that. We've been saying all year that we have to get more "chunk" yardage. I want to give our guys a lot of credit. They hang in and fight. We anticipated a very tough game. We were very impressed with the Jets; their play and their discipline and how they've been coached. It's a pretty happy locker room right now.

On Willis McGahee getting sick in the first half…

Willis was really sick and we don't know why. It's not very often that in an NFL game you see a player on the sideline eating a sandwich. We had to get some food in him so there he was, it was a strange sight, but he came back and obviously played well. I don't think he was dehydrated because we really try to stay on top of that stuff. We talk about it all week, and we have people who work on him with that.

On the type of sandwich McGahee had…

I don't know (laughs).

On McGahee's playing status leading up to the game…

I felt pretty certain after he practiced on Friday, but we had him run today before the game and it wasn't until then after Eric (Studesville) said he ran well and Willis said he felt well.

On converting the Jets turnovers into points…

It was obviously huge just to get the turnovers. It impacts the time on the clock and when you convert them, that's clearly makes it better. It was a huge part of the game today.

On the play of the …

I thought Perry (defensive coordinator Fewell) and the entire defensive staff had a real good plan. We had good coverage because there were a number of times where Pennington had to hold the ball. I thought a number of the sacks were so-called "coverage" sacks. It all fits together and I thought we had both going for us. So we had a good plan and the guys executed it well.

On if this was the Bills most complete game…

It might have been. There are certainly areas where we weren't too happy. Areas in the game where it wasn't as crisp as we would have liked; or executed the way we would have liked. Anytime you win against a good football team you feel good about it.

On winning on the road…

It's not an easy place to play. We were excited about the challenge and I love the atmosphere here. Coming in through the crowd and the tailgaters and they love their team and they let you know it. It's a very competitive atmosphere and a tough one to play in.

On the defensive scheme…

I'll have to see the tape because I can't see the whole field. It appeared from the sideline that we were disciplined in our drops and we tried to take away a lot of the quick throws away from them. They do that well, they do that extremely well so we were probably better there in terms of the discipline of our drops and our coverage.

On why Jim Leonhard started at strong safety…

He had the most work. He had definitely been working all year at that position and I would guess that he played a strong game; he's just a real good football player. He's real smart and has a terrific feel for the game. I suspect that most of his life he's been told he's too small to play at every level he's ever played at. And he's excelled at every level. He's a terrific athlete but he probably doesn't get credit for his abilities because he's small.

On why Willis McGahee plays well against the Jets…

Well I know I was asked this as the game got closer, and the only thing I can say is that Willis is good. Willis a good football player, he's bigger than he looks. He is a bigger running back than he looks, and he carries it really well and he's quick. He's gotten his weight down this year so I think he's quicker and faster than he's been. A number of people say that. He's quicker and faster than you think.

