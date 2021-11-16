Jarrad Davis: Feeling Better and Trying to Bring Jets Along for the Ride

It's been a tough road for Jets linebacker Jarrad Davis, driving from the Motor City to the Big Apple in a New York minute. He's had to fight through the ankle sprain that sidelined him in late August for the first six games of the season, then deal with the Jets' 2-7 start in constructive terms, not just for himself but for his new teammates.

The record is the record, but Davis said he's getting his wheels back under him to attack the final eight games of the Jets' first season under first-year head coach Robert Saleh.

"Getting back in the thick of it, it's been challenging," Davis told Bart Scott and Dan Graca on this week's edition of Inside the Jets. "As the weeks have gone on, I feel like I've gotten better, gotten progressively comfortable with being out there again. Now it's just a matter of continuing to take the steps I need to get back to being who I really am out there and help the team out as much as I can."

Davis, who got in only 29 defensive snaps in his and the Jets' new defensive scheme in the preseason, has put in 124 D-snaps in his three games back in the lineup. He's had only seven tackles in those games, but when he's truly back to form, he'll be the active (305 tackles in four Detroit seasons), hard-hitting (seven forced fumbles) and occasionally QB-rattling (10.5 sacks, 23 QB hits) 'backer that he was at his Lions best.

But playing this game is much more than a headlong charge for personal glory and statistics. Davis is very much a team-oriented guy, and that came through in his give-and-take with former Jets and Ravens LB Scott on what Saleh might refer to as Football Psychology 501, trying to cope with a rough start to a season to finish strong and build a winning culture in the process.