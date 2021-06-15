Jamison Crowder Rejoins the Jets and Is Ready to 'Rock 'n' Roll'

Since the second day of the draft — when the Jets selected WR Elijah Moore in Round 2 — there have been whispers among Jets fans and stories by the reporters that maybe Jamison Crowder's time in green and white would soon be over. The talk of the last week that Crowder's agent and the team were renegotiating his contract didn't do anything to stop that buzz.

But two people who know best say that's not what Crowder and the Jets are thinking, at least for the coming season. And those two are head coach Robert Saleh and Crowder himself.

"You've just got to realize this is a business," Crowder said after his contract issue was resolved and he returned to practice in a limited capacity at the start of the Jets' mandatory full-squad minicamp. "I spoke with my agent for a while about things. It is what it is. Its a business, I'm here now. I'm just out there now trying to get a connection with the quarterback and hep the offense."

"I'm really excited," Saleh said in discussing the seventh-year wideout's return to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for his third year with the team. "I think he's going to be fantastic in this system, and it gives him the opportunity to showcase what he's done his entire career and that's make plays."

Crowder concurred with his new head coach.