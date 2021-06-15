Jamison Crowder Rejoins the Jets and Is Ready to 'Rock 'n' Roll'

Robert Saleh on 7th-Year Slot WR: 'We're Excited to Plug Him In & See Where This Thing Goes'

Jun 15, 2021 at 04:43 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ4_7066-crowder-thumb

Since the second day of the draft — when the Jets selected WR Elijah Moore in Round 2 — there have been whispers among Jets fans and stories by the reporters that maybe Jamison Crowder's time in green and white would soon be over. The talk of the last week that Crowder's agent and the team were renegotiating his contract didn't do anything to stop that buzz.

But two people who know best say that's not what Crowder and the Jets are thinking, at least for the coming season. And those two are head coach Robert Saleh and Crowder himself.

"You've just got to realize this is a business," Crowder said after his contract issue was resolved and he returned to practice in a limited capacity at the start of the Jets' mandatory full-squad minicamp. "I spoke with my agent for a while about things. It is what it is. Its a business, I'm here now. I'm just out there now trying to get a connection with the quarterback and hep the offense."

"I'm really excited," Saleh said in discussing the seventh-year wideout's return to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center for his third year with the team. "I think he's going to be fantastic in this system, and it gives him the opportunity to showcase what he's done his entire career and that's make plays."

Crowder concurred with his new head coach.

"We got things worked out, so that's kind of my mentality now," he said. "I just want to get back out on the field and start making plays. I'm here now and I'm ready to rock 'n' roll."

There is no question Crowder is a play-making slot machine. He caught 221 passes for 2,628 yards and 14 touchdowns in four seasons with Washington. Then the past two years he led the Jets in receptions, receiving yardage and receiving TDs both seasons in totaling 137 catches for 1,532 yards and 12 TDs.

A highlight game showcasing his versatility was the Game 15 home win over Cleveland, when he threw a 43-yard TD strike to Braxton Berrios, caught a 30-yard TD from Sam Darnold and mixed in a 14-yard rush.

A third season with the Jets seemed in jeopardy, though, with the arrival of Moore, a similarly talented playmaker for Ole Miss, with the draft's 34th overall pick.

But Crowder shrugged off that news and instead is focusing on what it can all mean for the season ahead.

"He's a heck of a ballplayer," Crowder said, adding of the Jets offense, which has struggled the past two seasons,. "I definitely think we can get things right with the offense, everybody can eat, and we can have a successful season. I've been on an offense before with three or four really talented guys. I've been in a system where we have a lot of talent."

Gallery | Top Photos from the First Day of Minicamp

See the Best Images of the Jets on the Field During Minicamp Practice No. 1

WR Corey Davis
1 / 40

WR Corey Davis

QB Zach Wilson
2 / 40

QB Zach Wilson

DL Sheldon Rankins
3 / 40

DL Sheldon Rankins

WR Jamison Crowder
4 / 40

WR Jamison Crowder

S Marcus Maye
5 / 40

S Marcus Maye

HC Robert Saleh
6 / 40

HC Robert Saleh

DL Carl Lawson
7 / 40

DL Carl Lawson

WR Elijah Moore
8 / 40

WR Elijah Moore

LB C.J. Mosley & CB Justin Hardee
9 / 40

LB C.J. Mosley & CB Justin Hardee

TE Chris Herndon
10 / 40

TE Chris Herndon

C Connor McGovern
11 / 40

C Connor McGovern

WR Keelan Cole
12 / 40

WR Keelan Cole

CB Bryce Hall
13 / 40

CB Bryce Hall

WR Denzel Mims
14 / 40

WR Denzel Mims

C Connor McGovern, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker & OL Conor McDermott
15 / 40

C Connor McGovern, OL Alijah Vera-Tucker & OL Conor McDermott

RB Michael Carter
16 / 40

RB Michael Carter

WR Braxton Berrios
17 / 40

WR Braxton Berrios

E_SZ4_6501
18 / 40
WR Corey Davis
19 / 40

WR Corey Davis

DL Sheldon Rankins
20 / 40

DL Sheldon Rankins

TE Kenny Yeboah
21 / 40

TE Kenny Yeboah

RB Ty Johnson
22 / 40

RB Ty Johnson

DL Hamilcar Rashed Jr.
23 / 40

DL Hamilcar Rashed Jr.

DL Nathan Shepherd
24 / 40

DL Nathan Shepherd

WR Vyncint Smith & CB Jason Pinnock
25 / 40

WR Vyncint Smith & CB Jason Pinnock

RB Josh Adams
26 / 40

RB Josh Adams

WR Jamison Crowder
27 / 40

WR Jamison Crowder

WR Braxton Berrios
28 / 40

WR Braxton Berrios

WR Jamison Crowder
29 / 40

WR Jamison Crowder

OL Conor McDermott
30 / 40

OL Conor McDermott

QB Zach Wilson & OL Conor McDermott
31 / 40

QB Zach Wilson & OL Conor McDermott

WR Corey Davis
32 / 40

WR Corey Davis

QB Zach Wilson
33 / 40

QB Zach Wilson

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, QB Zach Wilson & OL Conor McDermott
34 / 40

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, QB Zach Wilson & OL Conor McDermott

DL Jabari Zuniga
35 / 40

DL Jabari Zuniga

QB Mike Wilson
36 / 40

QB Mike Wilson

WR Keelan Cole
37 / 40

WR Keelan Cole

TE Chris Herndon & TE Tyler Kroft
38 / 40

TE Chris Herndon & TE Tyler Kroft

WR Corey Davis
39 / 40

WR Corey Davis

RB Michael Carter & QB Zach Wilson
40 / 40

RB Michael Carter & QB Zach Wilson

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Jets WR room suddenly appears to have stocked up on talent, adding veterans Corey Davis and Keelan Cole to returnees Denzel Mims, Berrios, and now Crowder. And Crowder likes the little he's seen up close of his new quarterback, rookie Zach Wilson. And as far as the system, they're all playing in coordinator Mike LaFleur's West Coast offense. Since Crowder began his pro career in then-Washington OC Sean McVay's West Coast scheme, he's comfortable in the concepts and just has to learn the new terminology.

Top it all off with Saleh's coaching approach and Crowder is, as he says, "ready to rock out."

"I'm looking forward to playing under Coach," he said of the One Jets Drive vibe the past few days. "It's a different feeling, a different atmosphere — I like it. Today I could feel that. There's a little different pop to it, a little different bounce."

Saleh returned the compliment with what he envisions for the offense now that No. 82 is back in the fold.

"Jamison's a pro," the coach said. "He's had a lot of success in this league and he's still young, 28 years old, I believe. [Crowder turns 28 this week.] And he's going to have success here. I don't get into contract stuff with players, that's not my role. But I do believe that, if he performs the way we all think he will, what happens this year is not even going to worry him. So we're excited to have him, excited to plug him in and see where this thing goes."

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Mekhi Becton Believes QB Zach Wilson Will Be a 'Problem'

Full Attendance on Day 1 of Minicamp in Florham Park
news

Robert Saleh Sees Energy, Positivity as Jets Hit Minicamp Week

Head Coach Says His Players 'Have Been Putting It Out on the Field Every Single Day' This Spring
news

All Access at Jets Multimedia Day

See Photos and Behind the Scenes Video from the Team's Annual Media Day
news

For Jets Special Teams, Continuity Amid a Lot of Changes

Coordinator Brant Boyer Is the Lone Holdover on HC Robert Saleh's Staff
news

What Do You Think of the Jets' Stable of Running Backs?

Backfield Includes Tevin Coleman, La'Mical Perine, Ty Johnson, Josh Adams and Michael Carter
news

Jets' Home Opener vs. Patriots is 100 Days Away

HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas, QB Zach Wilson and Teammates Have Embraced the Passion of New York Sports
news

PCTI Bulldogs Win First NJ Girls High School Flag Football Championship Sponsored by Jets, Nike

Bulldogs Captured Inaugural Title at MetLife Stadium on Thursday
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman Still Has the Drive: 'I've Got a Lot Left in My Tank'

He Can Run, Block & Catch, and He's Familiar with Robert Saleh from Their 2 Years Together in San Fran
news

Inside the Numbers | Robert Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich Defense Should Make Good Progress

Jets Coordinator Made an Impact as Atlanta's Interim DC over Final 11 Games Last Season
news

Jets Practice Report | Main Installations Complete with Mandatory Camp on Deck

Tevin Coleman: Zach Wilson Is Slinging It, Being a Leader
news

Jets' DE Carl Lawson: 'The Sky's the Limit'

Club's Edge Rusher Will Reach Above and Beyond; Excited for Minicamp to Learn from Mistakes
Advertising