Jamison Crowder Does It All as WR Helps Lift Jets Past Browns at MetLife

The strike to Berrios was the one reporters wanted to chat about with the wideout, the QB and head coach Adam Gase after the Jets had salted away their second win over a team vying for the NFL playoff grids in the last two weeks.

"We ran it last year, we ran it a couple of years ago," Gase said of the play. "Berrios did a really great job of lulling the guy to sleep to where he got by him, and Jamison threw a great ball. Anytime you hit on one of those plays and you score on it, you don't always score on it that clean. That was probably as clean as it's been when we've been running it."

"I told him the next series he might think about going back there and playing some snaps at 'Q,' " Darnold said. "What a dime, though. ... He threw it perfectly. It was awesome to see."

"It was a play we worked on all week in practice," Crowder said. "In practice, I didn't throw it as good but we still connected on it in practice, But I came out here today and it was better. I threw it right where it needed to be, Berrios was able to make a play. And yeah, man, I'm just glad we got the win."

The entire Jets offense didn't sustain its drive through all four quarters. After the Herndon, Berrios and Crowder scoring grabs, the home team settled in and let the visitors close to 20-10 and then 20-16. In their last six series, the Green & White had one Sam Ficken FG try blocked (by former Jets DL Sheldon Richardson), then added Ficken's 34-yarder with 2:52 to play to go up 23-17, then waited for the defense to throw up a fourth-and-1 wall at their 16 on which the Browns in effect turned the ball over because Mayfield fumbled on the keeper.

And for the second game in eight days, Darnold, Crowder and the offense got to kneel three times and run out the clock for their second win.

"I'm super proud of our guys," Darnold said. "We had a huge win in LA, and then we came in to work on Monday, Wednesday and the whole week we put in a real good week of work, and we're super-excited about the win. But we've got another tough challenge in New England and we're excited for it."