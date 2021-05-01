Jets Select LB Jamien Sherwood in 5th Round of 2021 NFL Draft

The New York Jets, after addressing their offense with their first four picks of the 2021 NFL Draft, have turned to the defensive side of the ball with their first pick of Round 5, No. 146 overall, by selecting linebacker Jamien Sherwood out of Auburn.
Sherwood (6-2, 216) became a full-time starter for the Tigers as a junior safety this past season, totaling 75 tackles (3.0 for loss, 1.0 for sack) and breaking up three passes in 11 games. He started the first 10 games, then came off the bench from an ankle injury to join in Auburn's bowl game action.
Draft analyst Lance Zierlein on nfl.com said Sherwood "is a big, sure tackler with the striking power to leave a mark. He can intimidate receivers working into the middle of the field and has the size to cover tight ends."
Sherwood is the 12th Auburn player drafted by the Jets in franchise history. The most recent and most prominent Auburn product to play for the Green & White was TE Fred Baxter, their fifth-rounder (No. 115) in 1993 who played in 102 games with 33 starts. DE Ron Stallworth (Round 4, No. 98, 1989) and LB Jim Price (Round 6, No. 43, 1963 AFL Draft) were other drafted Tigers who played for the Jets.