Jamal Adams to Seattle One of Biggest Deals in Jets' Trade History

The Jets' trade sending two-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks (pending physicals), consummated today, is one of the biggest trades ever made by the Green & White on several fronts.

The details of the trade include the Jets receiving two Seattle first-round picks, in next year's draft and in 2022, and the Seahawks' third-rounder next year, plus S Bradley McDougald, for Adams and the Jets' fourth-round selection in '22.

So that makes this only the second trade since the 1967 common draft in which the Jets received two first-round picks. The first one happened more than 20 years ago, on April 12, 2000, when they sent WR Keyshawn Johnson to Tampa Bay for the Buccaneers' 13th and 27th overall picks in the 2000 draft.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, the Adams package marks the eighth time since 2000 that a player was dealt for at least two first-round picks, with Keyshawn-to-TB being the first.

The Jets acquired first- and second-round choices in two other deals, from Washington in 1971 for DE Verlon Biggs and from Denver in 1980 for QB Matt Robinson (the No. 1 went to San Francisco in the draft-day trade to take WR Johnny "Lam" Jones). And they hauled in first-, third-, fourth- and seventh-rounders from St. Louis for the 1997 No. 1 overall pick that the Rams spent on T Orlando Pace.

Also, the six players and selections involved in today's trade marked only the fourth trade in which the Jets and their partners swapped a total of six players and picks. The other three big swaps:

June 5, 1973 — The Jets sent QB Bob Davis, P Steve O'Neal and a fourth-round pick in the 1974 draft to New Orleans for WR Margene Adkins, P Julian Fagan and a Saints eighth-rounder that was used to select RB Larry Lightfoot. Adkins and Fagan played for the Jets only in '73 and Lightfoot never played for them.

April 21, 2005 — The Jets shipped their first-round pick (26th overall) and a seventh-rounder to Oakland for TE Doug Jolley and the Raiders' second-round pick in the 2005 draft, used to take K Mike Nugent, and two sixth-rounders, one of which was spent on RB Cedric Houston, with the other then sent to Jacksonville as part of a trade three days later that brought S Kerry Rhodes to the Green & White in Round 4 of '05.

That first-round pick was packaged by Oakland in a trade with, of all teams, Seattle. The Raiders took CB Fabian Washington 23rd overall and the Seahawks at No. 26 went with Chris Spencer, who became their starting center from 2006-10.

April 25, 2009 — The biggest of the three sixpack deals was the one in which the Jets brought QB Mark Sanchez east on day one of the 2009 draft. The Jets sent three players — DE Kenyon Coleman, S Abram Elam and QB Brett Ratliff — plus their first-round selection, 17th overall, and second-rounder, to Cleveland so they could trade up to No. 5 and grab Sanchez out of Southern Cal.

The Browns spent the two selections from the Jets on QB Josh Freeman in Round 1 and DE David Veikune in Round 2.

One more angle on today's trade is the recent wheeling and dealing between the Jets and the Seahawks of Pete Carroll (who of course was coincidentally the Jets head coach in 1994). Among the trades over the past two decades:

In 1999, the Jets sent QB Glenn Foley westward for Seattle's seventh-round pick, which became Ryan Young, the Jets' starting RT from 1999-2001.

In 2010, RB/KR Leon Washington and a seventh-rounder went to Seattle for a fifth-rounder with which the Jets took FB John Conner.

In 2012, the Jets shipped three picks to the 'Hawks for their No. 2, 43rd overall, to select WR Stephen Hill.

In October 2014, a sixth-round pick secured WR Percy Harvin from Seattle for a half-season of work.