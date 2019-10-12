Jamal Adams Ready for 'Hell of a Challenge' vs. Cowboys

Oct 12, 2019 at 03:59 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

adams-hell-of-challenge-E_SZ1_1607

Before fielding questions about his hometown team, Jets safety Jamal Adams delivered a personal message.

"First off, happy birthday to my mother," Adams said of his mom, Michelle. "I love you. I miss you."

Sunday's matchup holds some extra weight for the third-year safety, who grew up in Big D rooting for one of their rivals.

"I was not a Cowboys fan. My father (George) obviously played for the Giants. I was the biggest Giants fan, so it was all about saying the Cowgirls," he said. "That's what it was when I was growing up, but I have a lot of respect for those guys, a lot of respect for that organization, how they're run. I have a lot of friends on that team as well. It's like a homecoming for me, but at the same time, it's the next game. We're focused on that, we're focusing on trying to get our first win as a team."

Adams and the Jets defense have a Texas-sized task coming to MetLife Stadium as the Cowboys' No. 1-ranked offense averages 452.8 yards per game and features a three-headed monster in QB Dak Prescott, RB Ezekiel Elliott and WR Amari Cooper.

"Looking forward to it. It's a hell of a challenge," Adams said. "[They have] a lot of skill plays, a lot of Pro Bowlers that can play football in that organization, not just the offensive side. We're just looking forward to the matchup and it's going to be fun."

Adams and Cooper overlapped in the SEC in 2014, Cooper's final year at Alabama and Adams' first at LSU. The 2015 No. 4 overall pick, who ranks No. 2 in the NFL with 512 receiving yards and has five touchdowns on 32 catches, is fresh off an 11-catch, 226-yard and one-touchdown performance in Week 5.

"He's a great talent. He ran a drag route when I was a true freshman playing and I made the tackle," Adams recalled. "I kind of felt special because I knew he was going to be a top-five pick, so I said I had the potential to be up there one day. He's a hell of a player, can run all of the routes. He can definitely impact the game to the highest ability and we have to slow him down."

Adams said the Jets have had a great week of practice after emphasizing the need to start fast, among other things, in a players-only meeting that took place Monday. The 6'1", 213-pounder led the meeting along with a handful of other veterans to get the team on the same page after starting 0-4. The Jets are itching for their first victory and if that happens to come Sunday against Adams' hometown team, it would be the icing on the cake for the rambunctious safety.

"It would be big," he said with a smirk. "I was just joking with my father, he works at a gym that I grew up in. It's nothing but Cowboys fans. It's one big family in there, but (he) definitely wants this win as much as I do and the rest of the guys around here to go home and have the bragging rights. He's going to be nonstop talking if we do grab this win.

"We just have to go out there and execute our brand of football. It's going to be a tough challenge, it's a well-coached group and we're looking forward to it."

Best Practice Images from Thursday of Cowboys Week

See Top Photos from the Practice Field Leading Up to the Matchup Against Dallas

E_SZ2_0430
1 / 34
E_SZ1_1827
2 / 34
E_SZ1_1065
3 / 34
E_SZ2_0637
4 / 34
E_SZ2_0004
5 / 34
E_SZ1_1698
6 / 34
E_SZ1_1662
7 / 34
E_SZ1_1607
8 / 34
E_SZ1_1404
9 / 34
E_SZ1_1590
10 / 34
E_SZ1_1382
11 / 34
E_SZ1_1574
12 / 34
E_SZ1_1132
13 / 34
E_SZ2_0554
14 / 34
E_SZ1_1566
15 / 34
E_SZ2_0422
16 / 34
E_SZ2_0462
17 / 34
E_SZ1_1436
18 / 34
E_SZ1_1420
19 / 34
E_SZ2_0539
20 / 34
E_SZ2_0399
21 / 34
E_SZ1_1043
22 / 34
E_SZ2_0371
23 / 34
E_SZ1_1926
24 / 34
E_SZ2_0300
25 / 34
E_SZ1_1350
26 / 34
E_SZ2_0330
27 / 34
E_SZ1_1176
28 / 34
E_SZ2_0284
29 / 34
E_SZ1_1753
30 / 34
E_SZ1_0986
31 / 34
E_SZ1_1714
32 / 34
E_SZ1_1858
33 / 34
E_SZ1_1796
34 / 34
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

What Do You Expect From the Jets in Free Agency?

Joe Douglas Enters NFL Free Agency with Fourth-Most Cap Room According to OvertheCap.com 
news

Jim Richards, DB & Special-Teamer for Jets' Super Bowl Team, Has Died

He Delayed Army Commitments and Start of His Engineering Career for 2 Glorious Seasons with Green & White
news

Robert Saleh and Jets Welcome 4 New Assistant Coaches

Ben Wilkerson, Greg Scruggs, Nathaniel Willingham, Dan Shamash Join HC's 2nd-Year Staff
news

Jets Free Agency | Young Pieces at DB Could Be Supplemented for '22

Patriots' J.C. Jackson, Saints' Marcus Williams Headline Options in Secondary
news

Jets Re-Sign S Will Parks

Joe Douglas Claimed Veteran Safety in December
news

Jets' Free Agency Goals? Analysts Agree: Put Pieces Around the QB

NFL Insiders See Green & White Needs as OL/WR/TE/Edge, All with an Eye Toward Supporting Zach Wilson
news

Where Are They Now: Russell Carter

Catch Up with the Former Cornerback from Southern Methodist
news

Free Agency Notebook | Jets Feel Confident In Their Plan

Jets GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Focused on Making Sound Decisions 
news

Jets Free Agency | Offensive Line's 'in a Better Place' for '22

Top Tackles & Guards Will Be Available If Green & White Need to Replace Starters from Last Season
news

These 8 Improved Their NFL Draft Stock with Standout Combine Efforts

Georgia Bulldogs Well-Represented with Edge Travon Walker, DT Jordan Davis & S Lewis Cine
news

Jets Free Agency | Work Continues to Bolster Defensive Line

Randy Gregory and Harold Landry Among Pass Rushers with Expiring Contracts
news

NFL Combine Notebook | Kyle Hamilton and Sauce Gardner at Top of DB Class

The Jets, With Two Picks in Top 10 of NFL Draft, Considering All Options
Advertising