Jamal Adams 'Frustrated,' 'Upset' Following Jets' Loss at Philly

During Sunday's game, Jamal Adams was doing his best to strut his stuff, keep his defense and his team pumped, make sure everyone's chins were up.

After the Jets' 31-6 loss to the Eagles, the Jets safety and captain was less loquacious than usual over how those tasks are going but still was not conceding a thing in the face of the Green & White's 0-4 start to 2019.

"I mean, anytime I step on the field, man, I expect to win. We all do. But it didn't happen," Adams said. "We lost. It doesn't matter. So I'm frustrated, I'm upset. It is what it is."

The Jets defenders didn't play a perfect game by any means, but conversely, they did well in limiting Philadelphia to 256 yards, holding them to a fair 5-of-13 on third-down conversions and twice stopping the home side cold on fourth-down gambles.

They were guilty of yielding only 17 of the Birds' 31 points. The two touchdowns came at the end of half-field series, 53 yards on the hosts' opening drive, then 42 yards on the last drive of the half. The longest drive of the day was for 77 yards in the third quarter but again the defense slowed the Eagles in the red zone and held them to a field goal.