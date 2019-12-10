Jamal Adams' Ankle Is 'a Lot Better' but Will He Play on TNF?

Jamal Adams spoke with reporters on Wednesday afternoon and with his raspy voice it sounded as if he might have a touch of the flu that's hit the Jets' and other NFL teams' locker rooms, to go along with his aching ankle.

But Adams assured that his voice was only hoarse from his sideline vocalizations during the Jets' 22-21 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

"It was tough," Adams said of his first missed game in three Jets seasons, "but I'm happy that my brothers went out there and they competed hard and came out victorious."

But that was all that Adams was going to assure on this day. Topic one was the ankle that he injured early in the Cincinnati loss. The Q&A went like this:

How's the ankle?

"It's getting better, man, it's getting better."

What are you feeling about Thursday night against Baltimore?

"Gametime decision. We're going to take it from there. Obviously, I'm going to be smart with it. If I'm not ready, I'm not going to go out there if I'm not myself. But if I am, I'm going to go. Simple."

How close are you?

"Gametime decision, bro."

Have you been able to test it on the practice field?

"We're going to keep those things in here, in house."

Are you better than last week?

"I'm a lot better."

Head coach Adam Gase backed up his safety's information.