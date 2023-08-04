Israel Abanikanda Runs for Some Jets Rookie Firsts but Knows More Grinding Lies Ahead

Fifth-Rounder Had the Look of a Seasoned Vet on His 10-Yard TD Dash to the Pylon in the 2nd Quarter

Aug 04, 2023 at 01:50 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SS3_4787-abanikanda-thumb

It was a Hall of a struggle for the second and third teams on the Jets offense Thursday night. But while the quantity and quality will need polishing over the final three games of summer, rookie running back Israel Abanikanda is already looking like he's ready to rock and roll.

"Oh, yeah, it definitely felt like, wow, I'm in the NFL. It definitely felt good," Abanikanda said after the Jets' 21-16 loss to the Browns in the NFL-schedule-opening Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH. "But as a team, I just feel like we have to keep working, keep grinding. I feel like better days are coming up, you know?"

Good games for No. 25 are surely on the horizon for the young man called Izzy. The fifth-round pick's 10-yard touchdown run around left end with 9:04 left in the first half was a thing of veteran beauty and gave the Jets a 13-0 lead.

He took the inside handoff from backup QB Tim Boyle and sped left like a shot. Running behind springing blocks by rookie tackle Carter Warren — Abanikanda's former Pitt teammate — and guard Adam Pankey, he dashed past most of Browns LB Tony Fields' tackle attempt at the 3 and dived smoothly for the left pylon before arising in the end zone for his first post-touchdown celebration as a pro.

"It felt amazing," he told newyorkjets.com's Caroline Hendershot of his first NFL score, "especially at the end when I was celebrating with my teammates. That's what really brought me joy, you know? Just celebrating it with my teammates, because I wouldn't have done it without them."

Head coach Robert Saleh was impressed but also knows there will be teaching points when players and coaches watch the game video back at the Atlantic Health Training Center today.

"We know Izzy has speed. He can catch the edge, run the corner, all that good stuff," Saleh said. "Not every single one of his runs is he going to break loose and go for 80 yards and touchdowns. Most of the runs, you've got to stick your foot in the ground and get dirty. He's learning that style. We already know he's got speed. He has to learn that it's OK to get the 4's and the 5's because the 4's and the 5's will turn into 8's and 9's."

Abanikanda's still learning that simple "501 level" math. For the night, he led all Jets rushers with 27 yards on nine carries (along with a 5-yard reception), with the team gaining 53 yards on 23 carries. Not eye-popping numbers.

But Izzy is already a Green & White rookie of distinction. The last Jets rook to rush for a preseason touchdown was Bam Knight in the third quarter of last year's preseason opener at Philadelphia. But the last Jets rookie to rush for a first-half preseason TD? We have to go back to WR/QB Brad Smith's 61-yard second-quarter eruption at Washington in 2006, or if you prefer more traditional backs, Little John Flowers in 2005 at Philly, on a 5-yard second-quarter run, and before that LaMont Jordan on a 1-yarder, also in the second quarter, at the Giants in 2001.

What will Abanikanda take away from this first Jets HOF game in 32 years for next week's joint practices and preseason game at Carolina? Izzy already knows.

"I just want to learn from my mistakes, my little, minor mistakes," he said, "and try to perfect my game, as I do every day."

Related Content

news

Hall of Fame Game Recap | Jets Drop Preseason Opener to the Browns

Green & White Fall 21-16 to Cleveland in Canton

news

Aaron Rodgers from HOF Game Sideline: 'I'm Just a Cog' in Jets' Wheel...'I Love Our Team'

Jets QB After Visit to Hall's Bust Room: 'To Have That at the End of the Road, It's Going to Be Pretty Special'

news

QB Zach Wilson's Start 'Something to Build On'

Former No. 2 Pick Said Aaron Rodgers Called for Long Pass vs. Browns

news

Jets' Hall of Fame Game vs. Browns Will Be for 'the Young Guys,' Not for Aaron Rodgers

QB Will Sit Out NFL's National TV Opener; HC Robert Saleh: 'We're Not Anticipating Any of Our Starters Playing'

news

Ways to Watch | Jets vs. Browns 2023 Hall of Fame Game

See All of the Broadcast and Stream Info for Thursday Night's Hall of Fame Game

news

Revis Island Set for a Permanent Move to Canton

Aaron Rodgers Praises Darrelle Revis Ahead of Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction

news

It's Finally Time for Jets DL Great Joe Klecko to Enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame

3 Decades After Becoming Eligible, Fierce, Relentless, Patient No. 73 Will Be Enshrined Saturday in Canton

news

Where Are They Now: Jamaal Westerman

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Rutgers

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner No. 23 on NFL Top 100 List

Defensive Rookie of the Year Adds Another Accolade

news

Mekhi Becton Is Feeling Confident, Comfortable and 'Ready to Go'

Jets T Eyes Starting Job; Trying to Get Better Every Day

news

Inside the Numbers, Hall of Fame Edition | Darrelle Revis & Joe Klecko One More Time

Recounting Some Great Games, Superb Seasons by the 2 Jets Greats Being Enshrined in Canton on Saturday

Advertising