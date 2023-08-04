Israel Abanikanda Runs for Some Jets Rookie Firsts but Knows More Grinding Lies Ahead

Head coach Robert Saleh was impressed but also knows there will be teaching points when players and coaches watch the game video back at the Atlantic Health Training Center today.

"We know Izzy has speed. He can catch the edge, run the corner, all that good stuff," Saleh said. "Not every single one of his runs is he going to break loose and go for 80 yards and touchdowns. Most of the runs, you've got to stick your foot in the ground and get dirty. He's learning that style. We already know he's got speed. He has to learn that it's OK to get the 4's and the 5's because the 4's and the 5's will turn into 8's and 9's."

Abanikanda's still learning that simple "501 level" math. For the night, he led all Jets rushers with 27 yards on nine carries (along with a 5-yard reception), with the team gaining 53 yards on 23 carries. Not eye-popping numbers.

But Izzy is already a Green & White rookie of distinction. The last Jets rook to rush for a preseason touchdown was Bam Knight in the third quarter of last year's preseason opener at Philadelphia. But the last Jets rookie to rush for a first-half preseason TD? We have to go back to WR/QB Brad Smith's 61-yard second-quarter eruption at Washington in 2006, or if you prefer more traditional backs, Little John Flowers in 2005 at Philly, on a 5-yard second-quarter run, and before that LaMont Jordan on a 1-yarder, also in the second quarter, at the Giants in 2001.

What will Abanikanda take away from this first Jets HOF game in 32 years for next week's joint practices and preseason game at Carolina? Izzy already knows.