Irvington (New Jersey), Bellmore-Merrick (Long Island) Crowned Champions of Jets and Nike High School Girls Flag Football

Following the championship game, the Jets held an award ceremony presenting the winning teams with apparel and tickets to the Jets Monday Night preseason game vs. Atlanta where they will be honored on the field.

In addition to the on-field games, for the first time ever and for several flag participants, the Jets Women's Organization (JWO) has led a mentorship program with the goal of empowering the athletes and offering guidance from an accomplished group of women in sports.

The Jets have committed to increasing their support for years to come of the High School Girls Flag Football League in New Jersey and New York State, with the long-term goal of having the sport adopted as an official high school statewide varsity sport.