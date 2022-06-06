Irvington (New Jersey), Bellmore-Merrick (Long Island) Crowned Champions of Jets and Nike High School Girls Flag Football

On Saturday, June 4th, the Jets and Nike hosted the second annual Girls High School Flag Football Semi-Finals and Championships for New Jersey and the first for Long Island at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Since being introduced in February 2021, the league has expanded from eight schools to 43 and one conference to five, with over 1,000 participants, across both Long Island and New Jersey.
After a tough battle between two undefeated teams, Bellmore-Merrick and Walt Whitman, Bellmore-Merrick left the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Champions of the Jets X Nike High School Girls Flag Football League after their 30-20 victory.
Four New Jersey teams, three of which were undefeated on the season (Hawthorne, Irvington, Ridgewood) competed in the semi-finals. Following the semi-final matchups between Ridgewood vs. Irvington and Hawthorne vs. Hillside, winners Hawthorneand Irvington faced off in the championship. After falling short last year in the 2021 Championship, Irvington was crowned Champions Saturday evening following their 33-6 victory.
See the best images from the 2022 New Jersey and Long Island High School Girls Flag Football Championships held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.
Following the championship game, the Jets held an award ceremony presenting the winning teams with apparel and tickets to the Jets Monday Night preseason game vs. Atlanta where they will be honored on the field.
In addition to the on-field games, for the first time ever and for several flag participants, the Jets Women's Organization (JWO) has led a mentorship program with the goal of empowering the athletes and offering guidance from an accomplished group of women in sports.
The Jets have committed to increasing their support for years to come of the High School Girls Flag Football League in New Jersey and New York State, with the long-term goal of having the sport adopted as an official high school statewide varsity sport.