Irvington (New Jersey), Bellmore-Merrick (Long Island) Crowned Champions of Jets and Nike High School Girls Flag Football

Championship Games Hosted at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center

Jun 06, 2022 at 07:28 AM
E_SZ1_8287

On Saturday, June 4th, the Jets and Nike hosted the second annual Girls High School Flag Football Semi-Finals and Championships for New Jersey and the first for Long Island at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Since being introduced in February 2021, the league has expanded from eight schools to 43 and one conference to five, with over 1,000 participants, across both Long Island and New Jersey.

After a tough battle between two undefeated teams, Bellmore-Merrick and Walt Whitman, Bellmore-Merrick left the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center Champions of the Jets X Nike High School Girls Flag Football League after their 30-20 victory.

Four New Jersey teams, three of which were undefeated on the season (Hawthorne, Irvington, Ridgewood) competed in the semi-finals. Following the semi-final matchups between Ridgewood vs. Irvington and Hawthorne vs. Hillside, winners Hawthorneand Irvington faced off in the championship. After falling short last year in the 2021 Championship, Irvington was crowned Champions Saturday evening following their 33-6 victory.

Gallery | Top Photos from the 2022 High School Girls Flag Football Championships

See the best images from the 2022 New Jersey and Long Island High School Girls Flag Football Championships held at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

E_SZ1_8543
1 / 42
E_SZ1_8805
2 / 42
E_SZ1_6141
3 / 42
E_SZ1_6337
4 / 42
E_SZ1_6390
5 / 42
E_SZ1_6490
6 / 42
E_SZ1_8762
7 / 42
E_SZ2_6207
8 / 42
E_SZ2_6423
9 / 42
E_SZ2_6451
10 / 42
E_SZ2_6488
11 / 42
E_SZ2_6715
12 / 42
E_SZ2_7006
13 / 42
E_SZ2_7472
14 / 42
E_SZ2_7499
15 / 42
E_SZ2_7508
16 / 42
E_SZ2_7542
17 / 42
E_SZ2_7767
18 / 42
E_SZ2_8090
19 / 42
E_SZ2_8108
20 / 42
E_SZ2_8239
21 / 42
E_SZ1_8287
22 / 42
E_SZ1_8315
23 / 42
E_SZ1_8641
24 / 42
E_SZ2_8310
25 / 42
E_SZ2_8378
26 / 42
E_SZ2_8541
27 / 42
E_SZ2_8717
28 / 42
E_SZ2_8812
29 / 42
E_SZ2_8870
30 / 42
E_SZ2_8873
31 / 42
E_SZ2_9081
32 / 42
E_SZ2_9146
33 / 42
E_SZ2_9378
34 / 42
E_SZ2_9538
35 / 42
E_SZ2_9563
36 / 42
E_SZ2_9639
37 / 42
E_SZ2_9669
38 / 42
E_SZ2_9740
39 / 42
E_SZ2_9772
40 / 42
E_SZ2_9806
41 / 42
E_SZ1_8938
42 / 42
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Following the championship game, the Jets held an award ceremony presenting the winning teams with apparel and tickets to the Jets Monday Night preseason game vs. Atlanta where they will be honored on the field.

In addition to the on-field games, for the first time ever and for several flag participants, the Jets Women's Organization (JWO) has led a mentorship program with the goal of empowering the athletes and offering guidance from an accomplished group of women in sports.

The Jets have committed to increasing their support for years to come of the High School Girls Flag Football League in New Jersey and New York State, with the long-term goal of having the sport adopted as an official high school statewide varsity sport.

EmpowHER, a docuseries that takes an in-depth look at the season - from the expansion of the league to the championship games and highlights the activities that took place around the league, will return this July for Season Two. The series will air on New York Jets platforms.

Related Content

news

Jets and Nike Spearhead Expansion of Girls Flag Football League to More Than 40 Teams

What Began as an Eight-Team League in New Jersey, Grows to Include Teams on Long Island

news

PCTI Bulldogs Win First NJ Girls High School Flag Football Championship Sponsored by Jets, Nike

Bulldogs Captured Inaugural Title at MetLife Stadium on Thursday

news

Jets Surprise Eight HS Seniors with $1,000 Scholarships as Part of NJ HS Girls Flag Football League

Scholarships Were Awarded Following the First Round of the League's Playoffs

Advertising