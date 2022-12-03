Inside the Numbers | Yellow Flags? For Green & White, No Problem Lately

Many facets of head coach Robert Saleh's Jets operation have improved this season to put them in a favorable position heading into December and January. But there is one area that has gone under the radar yet has made lightning progress over the past five weeks.

Penalties.

The Jets aren't committing any. Or more precisely, very many.

"There are different varieties of penalties," Saleh said this week. "There are aggressive penalties, play-speed penalties and then there are dumb penalties. Obviously you want to stay away from the dumb penalties and you want to stay away from the play-speed penalties in the sense of you're a step behind. Usually when you're a step behind, you're grabbing and you're holding trying to catch back up.

"I think our group is playing fast, I think we're playing ahead and I think it shows on tape."

The uptrend in penalty reduction for the Jets has been remarkable. Since their last top-10 appearances in fewest penalties and yards allowed in 2015-16, they've struggled to control their yellow fever, haven't been very successful, and have taken heat for it from media and fans.

It wasn't going all that well through the first seven weeks this season, especially with their 75 penalty yards/game and 10.96 yards/penalty both coming in 32nd in the NFL.

But beginning with the first New England game in Week 8, the secret flag switch got flipped.