Inside the Numbers | 'Oldster' Thomas Morstead Kicks It Up a Notch vs. the Giants

Three of those Morstead punts were gems. He made two of them dance inside the 5-yard line like a couple doing their golden wedding anniversary waltz. Late in the first quarter, Jamien Sherwood downed the first one at the Giants 2. Brandin Echols was on the next punt at the 3. Two quarters later, Morstead chalked up his cue and side-spun the ball to a first bounce at the 7, then out of bounds at the 3.

"I love that Coach [Saleh] got asked just a few weeks ago after we had back-to-back safeties and he said, 'I like how Thomas is being aggressive,' " Morstead said. "Coach Boyer doesn't always like me going too aggressive, because you don't want touchbacks on the résumé, but it just felt nice to have that public verbiage. It kind of takes the handcuffs off a little bit. It's just fun to be aggressive. I don't care what job you have on this team, when you feel like they're letting you go for it, that's a really freeing feeling."

It's also a record-book kind of feeling. Inside-the-5 punts aren't the easiest stats to track down the farther back we go. But we can state that going back to 2008, Morstead is one of only 15 different NFL punters with three inside-the-5 punts in a game (no one's had more) and one of only two in the last six seasons.