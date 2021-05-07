Inside the Numbers: The Jets' 7 QB 'Aces,' All in Passing

For this week's Inside the Numbers, we're taking a stroll down memory lane with a comparison of first-round draft pick Zach Wilson's passing statistics at Brigham Young with the passing lines of the other six quarterbacks taken in Round 1 in franchise history — not their pro stats but their numbers in their college programs before coming to the Jets.

On the surface, Wilson's career stacks up very favorably to those of Joe Namath, Richard Todd, Ken O'Brien, Chad Pennington, Mark Sanchez and Sam Darnold. That could be because Wilson is the uber passer of the group ... or because his best BYU season last year wasn't pounded down by any Power Five defenses due to COVID-19 ... or because college QBs and offenses have evolved from Namath's reign in the stodgy Sixties to Wilson's time in the wide-open Twenties.