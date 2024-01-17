Inside the Numbers | One More Look at Jets Player & Team Feats to Build On

The season didn't unfold the way the Jets wanted it to, yet there were still enough positives individually and around the various units to give hope for that bold leap into the 2024 playoffs grid. Here are seven more numbers we came across from the past season that are worth enjoying one more time.
Red Zone Rarity
The more Jets fans can savor the win over New England, the better they can come to grips with the start of the offseason. Here's a neat factoid: The Green & White defense built a red wall against their forever AFL/AFC rivals this season, allowing the Patriots just one trip inside their 20 and no touchdowns in both games combined. This was the first season the Jets held the Pats without a RZ TD in their home-and-home series since ... wait for it ... 1973.
New England's red goose egg highlighted one of the Jets defense's best situational units. Their opponents' 49% red zone TD rate was seventh-best in the NFL. The last time the Jets ranked higher was when they led the league with a 35% rate in 2015.
The Teams Are Special
Rick Gosselin's special teams rankings came out last week and the Jets are back near the top as the NFL's No. 3 unit overall, according to Gosselin's exhaustive rankings. It's the Jets specialists' fourth time in Goose's top five in 18 years. Mike Westhoff's units were fourth in 2006 and fifth in '09, while Brant Boyer's teams finished first in 2018 before this year's bronze medal.
The Jets in 2023 checked in atop the league in three categories: kickoff coverage (15.4 yards/return allowed), opponents' gross punting (44.5 yards/punt) and total field goals, tied with Dallas at 36 each.
Another Breece-storical Achievement
Breece Hall didn't reach 1,000 rushing yards for the season at New England, falling 6 yards short. But don't mourn too much. Hall did lead the team with 1,585 yards from scrimmage, the most by a Jet since Curtis Martin's franchise-record 1,942 YFS in 2004.
Hall also passed another Breece-ian milestone with his 190 scrimmage yards vs. the Patriots — he reached 190-plus scrimmage yards and 190-plus all-purpose yards in a game for the fourth time each in his young, brilliant career. He's the first Jet to have four 190-plus YFS games in back-to-back seasons in franchise history. (Martin had five such games but spread them out from 1999-2004.) And Breece is the first Jet with four 190-plus APY games in consecutive seasons since Leon Washington, the Jets' assistant special teams coach, had five such games in 2008 and '09.
Garrett's Flashy Streaks
Garrett Wilson's season had many moments similar to his running mate, Hall. We know he'll go into his third Jets season seeking to extend his 34-game pass-catching streak as well as his streak of 28 games with at least two catches. And he'll be attempting in '24 to become the first Jet with three straight 80-catch seasons and the only Jet besides George Sauer (1966-68) with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.
What would help GW do all those things and more is more help His 56.5% catch rate (receptions/targets) was 37th among the NFL's 42 receivers with 100-plus targets, a rate that will rise with the return of Aaron Rodgers and the revamping of the offensive line and the strengthening of the WR options besides No. 17.
Quincy's Superlative Season
So what's better, being a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro first-teamer? Quincy Williams was named the latter and it's a well-deserved honor. The team MVP's final regular-season resting spots: He finished fifth in the NFL in solo tackles (95), 13th in total tackles (139) and tied for second-most pass defenses among LBs (10).
Teamwise, Williams had the most tackles for loss (on runs and receptions, not including sacks) by any Jets defender in the last three decades (13.5) and tied C.J. Mosley for most tackles on third/fourth down to prevent a conversion (15). A superb third season in green and white.
Durability, Thy Name Is Laken
LG Laken Tomlinson crowned his two years of amazing availability by locking up with Patriots DL Christian Barmore on a key block, one of several that sprung Hall down the left sideline for his Patriots-victory-clinching 50-yard TD dash.
One measure of Tomlinson's value to the offense this season was that he never came off the field — literally. LT was the Jets' only offensive player, not just their only O-lineman, to play on every one of the unit's 1,101 snaps this season. And he would have done it two years in a row if not for leaving the Chicago win in 2022 for two plays.
Tallying Up Ashtyn's Takes
Finally, the final 2023 totals for Jets "Ball Magnet" Ashtyn Davis: six takeaways (three interceptions, three opponents' fumble recoveries) in 607 total plays (defensive and special teams snaps combined). He led the Jets in total TAs this season, with fellow S Jordan Whitehead second with four TAs on 1,029 snaps.
Since 2009, Davis is only the second NFL player with six-plus takeaways on fewer than 625 total snaps. The only other defender to do it in the last 15 seasons: another Jet, CB/ST Marcus Williams, with seven TAs on 489 snaps in 2015.
