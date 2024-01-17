Inside the Numbers | One More Look at Jets Player & Team Feats to Build On

Garrett's Flashy Streaks

Garrett Wilson's season had many moments similar to his running mate, Hall. We know he'll go into his third Jets season seeking to extend his 34-game pass-catching streak as well as his streak of 28 games with at least two catches. And he'll be attempting in '24 to become the first Jet with three straight 80-catch seasons and the only Jet besides George Sauer (1966-68) with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

What would help GW do all those things and more is more help His 56.5% catch rate (receptions/targets) was 37th among the NFL's 42 receivers with 100-plus targets, a rate that will rise with the return of Aaron Rodgers and the revamping of the offensive line and the strengthening of the WR options besides No. 17.

Quincy's Superlative Season

So what's better, being a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro first-teamer? Quincy Williams was named the latter and it's a well-deserved honor. The team MVP's final regular-season resting spots: He finished fifth in the NFL in solo tackles (95), 13th in total tackles (139) and tied for second-most pass defenses among LBs (10).

Teamwise, Williams had the most tackles for loss (on runs and receptions, not including sacks) by any Jets defender in the last three decades (13.5) and tied C.J. Mosley for most tackles on third/fourth down to prevent a conversion (15). A superb third season in green and white.

Durability, Thy Name Is Laken

LG Laken Tomlinson crowned his two years of amazing availability by locking up with Patriots DL Christian Barmore on a key block, one of several that sprung Hall down the left sideline for his Patriots-victory-clinching 50-yard TD dash.

One measure of Tomlinson's value to the offense this season was that he never came off the field — literally. LT was the Jets' only offensive player, not just their only O-lineman, to play on every one of the unit's 1,101 snaps this season. And he would have done it two years in a row if not for leaving the Chicago win in 2022 for two plays.

Tallying Up Ashtyn's Takes

Finally, the final 2023 totals for Jets "Ball Magnet" Ashtyn Davis: six takeaways (three interceptions, three opponents' fumble recoveries) in 607 total plays (defensive and special teams snaps combined). He led the Jets in total TAs this season, with fellow S Jordan Whitehead second with four TAs on 1,029 snaps.