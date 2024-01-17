Inside the Numbers | One More Look at Jets Player & Team Feats to Build On

Statistical Wrap on Defense's Red Wall, Special Teams' Ranking, Breece Hall, Garrett Wilson & Quincy Williams

Jan 17, 2024 at 11:17 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_JB1_6299-zuerlein-thumb

The season didn't unfold the way the Jets wanted it to, yet there were still enough positives individually and around the various units to give hope for that bold leap into the 2024 playoffs grid. Here are seven more numbers we came across from the past season that are worth enjoying one more time.

Red Zone Rarity
The more Jets fans can savor the win over New England, the better they can come to grips with the start of the offseason. Here's a neat factoid: The Green & White defense built a red wall against their forever AFL/AFC rivals this season, allowing the Patriots just one trip inside their 20 and no touchdowns in both games combined. This was the first season the Jets held the Pats without a RZ TD in their home-and-home series since ... wait for it ... 1973.

New England's red goose egg highlighted one of the Jets defense's best situational units. Their opponents' 49% red zone TD rate was seventh-best in the NFL. The last time the Jets ranked higher was when they led the league with a 35% rate in 2015.

The Teams Are Special
Rick Gosselin's special teams rankings came out last week and the Jets are back near the top as the NFL's No. 3 unit overall, according to Gosselin's exhaustive rankings. It's the Jets specialists' fourth time in Goose's top five in 18 years. Mike Westhoff's units were fourth in 2006 and fifth in '09, while Brant Boyer's teams finished first in 2018 before this year's bronze medal.

The Jets in 2023 checked in atop the league in three categories: kickoff coverage (15.4 yards/return allowed), opponents' gross punting (44.5 yards/punt) and total field goals, tied with Dallas at 36 each.

Another Breece-storical Achievement
Breece Hall didn't reach 1,000 rushing yards for the season at New England, falling 6 yards short. But don't mourn too much. Hall did lead the team with 1,585 yards from scrimmage, the most by a Jet since Curtis Martin's franchise-record 1,942 YFS in 2004.

Hall also passed another Breece-ian milestone with his 190 scrimmage yards vs. the Patriots — he reached 190-plus scrimmage yards and 190-plus all-purpose yards in a game for the fourth time each in his young, brilliant career. He's the first Jet to have four 190-plus YFS games in back-to-back seasons in franchise history. (Martin had five such games but spread them out from 1999-2004.) And Breece is the first Jet with four 190-plus APY games in consecutive seasons since Leon Washington, the Jets' assistant special teams coach, had five such games in 2008 and '09.

Garrett's Flashy Streaks
Garrett Wilson's season had many moments similar to his running mate, Hall. We know he'll go into his third Jets season seeking to extend his 34-game pass-catching streak as well as his streak of 28 games with at least two catches. And he'll be attempting in '24 to become the first Jet with three straight 80-catch seasons and the only Jet besides George Sauer (1966-68) with three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

What would help GW do all those things and more is more help His 56.5% catch rate (receptions/targets) was 37th among the NFL's 42 receivers with 100-plus targets, a rate that will rise with the return of Aaron Rodgers and the revamping of the offensive line and the strengthening of the WR options besides No. 17.

Quincy's Superlative Season
So what's better, being a Pro Bowler or an All-Pro first-teamer? Quincy Williams was named the latter and it's a well-deserved honor. The team MVP's final regular-season resting spots: He finished fifth in the NFL in solo tackles (95), 13th in total tackles (139) and tied for second-most pass defenses among LBs (10).

Teamwise, Williams had the most tackles for loss (on runs and receptions, not including sacks) by any Jets defender in the last three decades (13.5) and tied C.J. Mosley for most tackles on third/fourth down to prevent a conversion (15). A superb third season in green and white.

Durability, Thy Name Is Laken
LG Laken Tomlinson crowned his two years of amazing availability by locking up with Patriots DL Christian Barmore on a key block, one of several that sprung Hall down the left sideline for his Patriots-victory-clinching 50-yard TD dash.

One measure of Tomlinson's value to the offense this season was that he never came off the field — literally. LT was the Jets' only offensive player, not just their only O-lineman, to play on every one of the unit's 1,101 snaps this season. And he would have done it two years in a row if not for leaving the Chicago win in 2022 for two plays.

Tallying Up Ashtyn's Takes
Finally, the final 2023 totals for Jets "Ball Magnet" Ashtyn Davis: six takeaways (three interceptions, three opponents' fumble recoveries) in 607 total plays (defensive and special teams snaps combined). He led the Jets in total TAs this season, with fellow S Jordan Whitehead second with four TAs on 1,029 snaps.

Since 2009, Davis is only the second NFL player with six-plus takeaways on fewer than 625 total snaps. The only other defender to do it in the last 15 seasons: another Jet, CB/ST Marcus Williams, with seven TAs on 489 snaps in 2015.

Through the Lens | Top Photos From the 2023 Season

Take a look through some of the best photos throughout the Jets 2023 season.

010924-TTL2023-THUMB
1 / 136
SS4_6417
2 / 136
JB1_9460
3 / 136
E_SZ3_0679
4 / 136
SS2_6816
5 / 136
JB1_3031
6 / 136
JB1_9450
7 / 136
JB2_9442
8 / 136
SZ2_8505
9 / 136
SZ1_2880
10 / 136
SZ2_5954
11 / 136
SZ1_5623
12 / 136
JB1_3145
13 / 136
JB3_7290
14 / 136
JB2_1325-Enhanced-NR
15 / 136
SZ1_2716
16 / 136
JB1_2167
17 / 136
JB1_9190
18 / 136
JB2_0102
19 / 136
SZ1_0933
20 / 136
SZ1_5543
21 / 136
SA101452
22 / 136
SZ1_0893
23 / 136
SS3_2178
24 / 136
SS2_0296
25 / 136
SS4_1633
26 / 136
SS3_1932
27 / 136
SS3_1373
28 / 136
SS2_6216
29 / 136
E_SS1_9907
30 / 136
SS2_3736
31 / 136
SS1_6109
32 / 136
SS1_0431
33 / 136
SA104221_1
34 / 136
SA101707
35 / 136
SA104138
36 / 136
E_SZ2_3836
37 / 136
E_SZ2_7683
38 / 136
JB1_9464
39 / 136
SA101426
40 / 136
E_SZ2_7038
41 / 136
E_SZ3_3115
42 / 136
JB3_1303
43 / 136
E_SZ2_7612
44 / 136
JB1_9343
45 / 136
SA100585
46 / 136
JB2_2773
47 / 136
E_SZ2_6354
48 / 136
E_SZ1_2248
49 / 136
E_SS1_2154
50 / 136
JB2_2403
51 / 136
E_SS1_4956
52 / 136
E_SS1_3919
53 / 136
E_SZ2_7117
54 / 136
E_SZ2_6483
55 / 136
E_SZ2_4657
56 / 136
E_SZ2_4009
57 / 136
E_SZ1_3664
58 / 136
E_SZ2_4226
59 / 136
E_SZ2_3409
60 / 136
E_SZ1_3883
61 / 136
E_SZ2_1699
62 / 136
E_SZ1_3540_1
63 / 136
E_SZ1_2492
64 / 136
E_SZ1_2678
65 / 136
E_SZ1_2045
66 / 136
E_SZ1_2345
67 / 136
E_SZ1_1977
68 / 136
E_SS3_7224
69 / 136
E_SS3_3230
70 / 136
E_SS2_9328
71 / 136
E_SZ1_0896
72 / 136
E_SZ1_1907
73 / 136
E_SS2_8038
74 / 136
E_SS2_1812
75 / 136
E_SS2_2042
76 / 136
E_SS2_1746
77 / 136
E_SS2_1460
78 / 136
E_SS1_9166
79 / 136
E_SS1_9384
80 / 136
E_SS1_9649
81 / 136
E_SS1_9296
82 / 136
E_SS1_4703
83 / 136
E_SS1_4772
84 / 136
E_SS1_4326
85 / 136
E_SS1_2276
86 / 136
E_SS1_4271
87 / 136
E_SS1_4319
88 / 136
E_SS1_4195_1
89 / 136
E_SS1_3765
90 / 136
E_SS1_3903
91 / 136
E_SS1_4166
92 / 136
E_SS1_4163
93 / 136
E_SS1_2341
94 / 136
E_SS1_3057
95 / 136
E_SS1_3556
96 / 136
E_SS1_3015-Enhanced-NR
97 / 136
E_SS1_1756
98 / 136
E_SS1_1642
99 / 136
E_SS1_4475
100 / 136
E_SS1_1217
101 / 136
E_SS1_0804
102 / 136
E_SA104810
103 / 136
E_SS1_0041
104 / 136
E_SA105103
105 / 136
E_DC107358
106 / 136
E_JGOL9057
107 / 136
E_SS1_0275
108 / 136
E_SS1_0263
109 / 136
E_JB3_3727
110 / 136
E_JB2_7750
111 / 136
E_JB3_8364
112 / 136
E_JB3_3109
113 / 136
E_JB3_2154_1
114 / 136
E_JB3_0374
115 / 136
E_JB2_7948
116 / 136
E_JB3_0599
117 / 136
E_JB3_1448
118 / 136
E_JB2_3290
119 / 136
E_JB2_0881
120 / 136
E_JB2_6861
121 / 136
E_JB1_3241
122 / 136
E_DC105289 1
123 / 136
E_DC106625
124 / 136
E_JB1_4506
125 / 136
E_JB1_5113
126 / 136
E_JB1_3826
127 / 136
E_DC1_9958
128 / 136
E_DC1_0927
129 / 136
E_DC1_9372
130 / 136
E_JB1_0905
131 / 136
DSC05303
132 / 136
E_DC1_7283
133 / 136
E_DC1_0414
134 / 136
DSC05269
135 / 136
DSC05024
136 / 136
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Notebook | Aaron Rodgers Is the QB 'Who Can Be the System'

'There Were Things We Weren't Able to Do Based on Personnel'
news

Michael Carter II on 2024: 'I Need to Capitalize on My Opportunities to Change Games'

Jets Nickel Received Votes for All-Pro Slot Cornerback in 2023 Season
news

What Do the Jets Mean to P Thomas Morstead? 'That Would Be Hard' to Put Into Words

Fifteen-Year Veteran Set Franchise Records and Led NFL in Many Punting Categories in 2023 Season
news

C.J. Mosley: It's Not the Same Old Jets

Veteran Jets Captain Embraces the Process; Says Team Must Help QB Aaron Rodgers in 2024
news

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers: 'It's Always Been My Goal to Win and to Dominate'

'Every Great Team Needs Character, and Characters'
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in the 2023 NFL Season?

LBs C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams Led Jets' Defense; C Joe Tippmann Stood Out Among Rookies
news

2024 NFL Important Dates

Free Agency Begins March 13; NFL Draft Heads to Detroit in April

news

CB Sauce Gardner, LB Quincy Williams Named AP First-Team All-Pro

2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year Earns Second-Straight Selection, First-Time Honor for Williams 
news

Jets' Tyler Conklin: 'There's a Lot More Meat on the Bone'

Tight End Tied Career High in Receptions, Established Yardage High in Second Season in Green & White
news

Jermaine Johnson Has Only Just Begun to Write His Jets Story

After His 2nd Pro Season, Emerging Edge Rusher Says of His Standard of Play: 'I Just Keep Pushing My Limits'
news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner: 'I'm Not Settling' in 2024

Second-Year CB Will Do 'Whatever It Takes' to Win Next Season
Advertising