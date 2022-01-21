Inside the Numbers | Season Wrap: Jets Defense

Injuries, COVID and youth conspired to keep the Jets in the lower tiers of most NFL rankings this past season. But coordinator Jeff Ulbrich never lost the faith, and "Brick" gave a qualitative assessment of where his charges began the season and where they wound up in the days before the season finale at Buffalo:

"Especially the last four games, I feel like there has been improvement. I know that hasn't always been illustrated in the statistical part of it, but guys are starting to gain a better understanding of what we're trying to get accomplished. ... I think our run defense has improved, the explosive rate has gone down, so I think third down, we've started to get better, a little bit more detailed, finer-tuned. I feel like there's been improvement in virtually every area of our defense."

Setting the team rankings aside, here are several players, at each level of the D, whose understanding translated into positive trends to take into 2022:

John Franklin-Myers — The DL and edge rusher usually playing on the opposite side of the line from Quinnen Williams was a force. Using an unofficial but telling measure on StatsPass.com of QB knockdowns plus QB hurries, JFM checked in with a total of 56 on 14 knockdowns and 42 hurries. All three numbers led the Jets this past season, and his combined total is the best by a Jet, any position, since Muhammad Wilkerson went for 58.5 in 2015.