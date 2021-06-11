Inside the Numbers | Robert Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich Defense Should Make Good Progress

The Robert Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich tandem guiding the Jets defense will be interesting to see develop. As Saleh said, "Jeff is pure energy, he's real, he's a guy's guy. And it's awesome that we have him here."

Ulbrich's coaching career began, in a sense, before his decade-long playing career with the 49ers ended. As LB Takeo Spikes said in an espn.com story two years ago, Spikes, after a decade of his own in the pro game, came to San Francisco in 2008 and was trying to take away Ulbrich's playing time. And Ulbrich helped him.

"What was surprising to me was the degree that he helped me," Spikes recalled. "He went overtime. Jeff was a very smart football player. He's a great teacher. I think that's what separates him from all others."

It's a little harder to gauge Ulbrich's impact on a defense than Saleh's, since the Jets head coach was San Francisco's defensive coordinator for the past four seasons and the rise of his unit's rankings were impressively upward.

Ulbrich's five seasons from 2015-19, on the other hand, were spent as Atlanta's linebackers coach. It wasn't until last season that he added assistant head coach to the LBs title and not until Game 6 that he became interim D-coordinator.