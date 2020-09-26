Inside the Numbers: Quinnen Williams Hit the 49ers Hard

Before the Niners game, Williams explained his philosophy: "Honestly, every day I just try to go my hardest and do my job. And I feel I've got to do much more, man. ... My standard is super-high for myself. I felt like I haven't done what I can do and what I should be doing."

Then in the days after the game, head coach Adam Gase offered high praise:

"That was the way that we need Quinnen to play every week. Not only was he disruptive with the quarterback and the run game, he was just a constant nightmare for those guys penetrating through, really causing them all kinds of problems. He had a whole bunch of different matchups, it didn't matter who was trying to block him. He was doing a good job of penetrating and his effort was off the chart. That's what we need week in and week out."