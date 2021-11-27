Inside the Numbers | Quincy Williams Throws His Hat into Jets' Tackle Ring

Almost two months ago, after Quincy Williams first burst into Jets fans' collective consciousness with his big game against Tennessee, defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich was asked about adding Quinnen's big brother to his LB mix.

"It's been fun getting Quincy in there," Ulbrich said. "Is he perfect? Not close. He's got so much room to grow, but we're just so excited about what he could become."

What Williams became, after 169 defensive snaps vs. the Titans and Falcons combined, was lower-profile. Jarrad Davis came off of IR to join C.J. Mosley in the middle of the unit and for three weeks Quincy's D-snaps were in the teens.

But with Robert Saleh's decision to scale back Davis' reps because "he's not all the way back yet" from his late-August ankle injury, Williams was back in the starting lineup, this time vs. Miami, and back in big-play mode again.

Williams racked up 15 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss vs. the Dolphins. The tackles we'll get to in a minute. The TFLs are juicy enough, since he now unofficially has 8.0 tackles for loss on the season and, if we add in tackles on zero-yard runs and receptions, 9.5 tackles for loss/no gain. Both figures are tops among Jets defenders.

And that tackle number not only led both teams in the game but also was the best total by a Jets defender since 2019 (Neville Hewitt's 16 tackles at Philadelphia) and most at home since 2018 (Avery Williamson's 16 vs. Buffalo).