Inside the Numbers: Michael Carter, Jets in a Big-Time Rush

Quite the turnaround, since the Jets in their first nine games were at 3.60 yards/carry average, 29th in the league, and they've had another dizzying array of new players fitting into the backfield and on the offensive line all season due to injuries and COVID.

What happened? A few possibilities:

■ Saleh gives big props to his O-line and coach John Benton: "They're playing their butts off and the scheme is really kind of a lot of presnap movement, a lot of deception and a lot of moving the line of scrimmage. It's been awesome to watch because not only the run game but in protection, things have been really coming together. It's been cool to see the O-line develop the way it has." Game 10 vs. Miami also happened to be Laurent Duvernay-Tardif's first start at RG.

■ Wilson is a part of the rushing picture, too, with his 52-yard sideline dance-and-dive touchdown vs. the Jaguars, which has lifted his rushing average to 5.96 yards/carry, third among QBs with at least 20 attempts. Combined with Carter's 55-yard scamper vs. the Bucs, the two are the first rookies to reel off 50-yard runs in back-to-back games in franchise history. And a couple of half-field dashes will add a yard or two to almost any rushing average.

■ The Jets in their seven-game stretch have gone up against opponents with bottom-half-of-the-league yards/carry defenses. Miami is 20th, Houston 26th, Jacksonville 23rd and Tampa Bay 30th.

What can the Jets and their fans expect in their finale in Western New York? The Bills will be formidable, since they have the NFL's No. 1 overall defense and likely will play their starters for a while, unlike 2019, since they can secure first place in the AFC East with a win.