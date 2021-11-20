Inside the Numbers | Michael Carter, Elijah Moore: 2 Rookies Playing Like Vets

Seasons like the Jets' current one tend to hide a lot of good. The youth is very young, the injuries are very painful, and the losses can have you at a loss.

But good things are happening for head coach Robert Saleh and his team as they continue to change the culture and build the foundation for the future. The offense is one of those good things.

"I'm knocking on wood on this one, I hope to God I don't jinx this, but we've been healthy on offense," Saleh said this week. "And because of it, we've been able to stack up a lot of good days and we've been getting a lot better. The offensive line has been getting better, run game we'd still like to improve. But Michael Carter is getting better, Alijah Vera-Tucker is getting better, Elijah Moore is getting better."

Saleh pointed to some more pluses and players on his offense in that quote, but today we'll focus on two of the three rookies he mentioned. Carter and Moore are scoring points and playing like vets.

Moore already senses that happening for him.

"I'm getting more comfortable, getting more opportunity," he said. "You can't look at the game no more like I'm a rookie. You've just got to go out there and you've just got to play. That's old. It's time to get going."

Carter had a similar reaction to whether he considers himself a rookie now.

"I never did," he said. "And all the guys know that. They say, 'What's up, rook?' I say, 'I"m not a rook, it's just my first year.' They drafted me to play."

Veteran RB Tevin Coleman said he sees that same experienced look out of his backfield mate.

"How he comes in, prepares, takes notes, takes care of his body, comes in with positive energy — that helps a lot," Coleman said. "He comes in here like a vet, he works hard, and he does everything like a vet. And that's amazing to see by him."