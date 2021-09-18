Inside the Numbers | Matt Ammendola's 'All Right' Day of Jets Punting

Matt Ammendola is one cool customer. Despite having had only one punt in a game in his football career, and that in high school, the Jets' first-year placekicker came on for the injured Braden Mann at Carolina and rocked out as the Green & White's punter for the rest of the day.

Asked by newyorkjets.com's Ethan Greenberg after the game how he punted, he said:

"I think I did all right. I think I had a good few punts. Obviously, I can always get better. I definitely wasn't expecting it, but at the end of the day you've just got to expect the unexpected."

What is truly unexpected is that Ammendola on Sunday thrust himself into the middle of the conversation about which NFL kickers have made the best punters.