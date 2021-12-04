Inside the Numbers: 'Lap Situation' Helped Jets Ride Past Texans

The winning-coin-toss deferral rule was instituted in 2008, and as the seasons have rolled by, most coaches decided that most times when they win the opening toss, they'll defer their kick/return decision until the second half. The reason, of course, is to create a touchdown sandwich — score a TD to close the first half, then get the second-half kickoff and score another TD.

As Jets first-year head coach Robert Saleh calls it, "a lap situation."

This opportunity doesn't seem to happen a lot — except maybe for the Patriots, who have popularized the defer call. But the situation arose for the Jets at Houston last Sunday and worked like a charm. We'll let Saleh describe the process.

"The offense scored right before the end of the half," Saleh told newyorkjets.com's Eric Allen this week. "The defense stood up with a stop at two-minute. And we almost got a chance with that [partially] blocked punt at the end of the first where we could've lapped them, you know, double-lapped them. But we got the ball to start the second half, the offense goes right down the field.

"So you look at that sequence. ... It was 14-3, we're struggling. ... And we get that nice long drive to end the half to cut it to 14-11. Then we get the ball to start the second half and boom! It's 18-14, just like that. And the entire game shifts all in two series. ... To be able to lap them in that situation fixed all the wrongs of the first half and propelled us to a really cool second half."