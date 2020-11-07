Inside the Numbers: Jets WR Jamison Crowder Still Streaking

Because of his balky hamstring and groin, WR Jamison Crowder has taken the field for only four of the Jets' eight games this season. To be sure, he's provided a half-season's worth of production in that quarter of a season's games: 29 receptions for 383 yards and two touchdowns, which extrapolates to a 16-game season's worth of 116 catches for 1,532 yards and eight TDs. The catches and yards would break Brandon Marshall's franchise records of 109 and 1,502 set in 2015.

Perhaps his muscles pulls (or was it the extra attention Miami paid in covering him?) resulted in his gaining only 48 yards on seven catches in Week 6, thus ending his franchise-record-book bid for most consecutive 100-yard receiving games. He reached 100-plus yards at Buffalo and then vs. Denver and Arizona for three in a row.

Despite the injuries, Elias Sports Bureau among others over the years has determined that players who miss games don't end streaks (except for starting/participation streaks). Which explains why Crowder, despite his relatively low profile this season, can still extend several other interesting skeins when he returns to action on Monday Night Football after sitting out the past two games:

■ With just one thin reception against the Patriots, he would extend his career-long receiving streak to 77 straight games (78 if we include Washington's playoff game at Green Bay in 2015). Yes, that's right, Crowder has caught a pass in every regular- and postseason game he's played in as a pro.

■ With two catches vs. the Pats, he would make it 21 consecutive games with two or more catches. He's had at least two grabs in every one of his games as a Jet.