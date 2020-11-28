Inside the Numbers: Jets WR Denzel Mims Making Plays, Turning Heads

It's still early in Denzel Mims' Jets career — he's played only four pro games, after all. Yet people are noticing what the second-round rookie WR from Baylor can bring to the table.

People as in NFL head coaches. Jets HC Adam Gase, for example, hates to play the "what-if game" but said he would have loved to see what a full offseason and training camp and full health would have done for No. 11.

"I feel like he's getting better fast," Gase said. "He's very coachable, he's not afraid to ask questions, he tries to do things the way you want. He makes mistakes but he learns from them. I think he's only going to get better. He does have kind of a swagger about him, a confidence about him."

And Brian Flores, Miami's head coach who will have to prevent Mims from going off on Sunday at MetLife, was asked what he saw in Mims and cut to the chase.

"I see speed. I see talent. I see hands. I see play-making ability," Flores said. "I see a good player. Yeah, I see a good player."

Mims has yet to erupt. He's had no touchdowns, no more than four catches in any game (vs. the Bills and Patriots), no more than 71 yards (at the Chargers). Yet one ominous, promising measure is his four 20-yards-plus receptions, all in the past three games.

The last Jets rookie to have that many chunk plays in a three-game span was Robby Anderson in 2016, and before that Laveranues Coles in 2000.