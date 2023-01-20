Inside the Numbers | Jets Were the Best at Preventing Offensive TDs

Tight Ends Catching Up

On one hand, it didn't feel as if the tight ends were as huge a part of the passing game as it seemed they would be when the Jets signed unrestricted free agents Tyler Conklin and C.J. Uzomah and drafted Jeremy Ruckert.

But it was a good season for the TEs nonetheless, compared to the TE classes of recent seasons. The Jets' tights, led by Conklin's 58 catches for 552 yards and three TDs, combined with Uzomah (21 catches) and Ruckert (his first pro catch for 8 yards in the season finale at Miami) for 80 receptions — the position's most in a regular season since 1995.

In that '95 season, Johnny Mitchell (45), Kyle Brady (26), Fred Baxter (18) and Tyrone Davis (1) had 90 catches. That crew and the '88 tight ends of Mickey Shuler (70), Billy Griggs (14) and K.D. Dunn (6) share the single-season mark for Jets TEs since 1970. Ninety catches: a good target for next season's TE group, which could look very similar to this year's crew?

Backfield Brawler

LB Quincy Williams led the Jets again in tackles for loss/no gain and tackles for loss. Last year he had unofficial totals of 16.0 tackles including tackles at the line of scrimmage, 10.5 for loss only. This season, Williams came in with 14.5 TFL/NG and again with 10.5 TFLs. These are unofficial totals because both TFL categories contain tackles on rushes and receptions.

Quincy becomes the first Jet to lead the defense in these stats in consecutive years since old friend and newyorkjets.com analyst Bart Scott did the same from his LB post in 2009 and '10. Marvin Jones led the Jets in tackles at/behind the line five times, including twice in a row twice, in 1996-97 and again in 2000-01.