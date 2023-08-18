Inside the Numbers | Jets' 'Tight' Offense Makes a Little Bit of Summer History

These fantastic facts alone don't say a lot about how the tight ends will factor into the Jets offense in the coming season. After all, Aaron Rodgers has yet to step on the field to take a game snap with them. Meanwhile, Yeboah, Jenkins and Kuntz are probably fourth, fifth and sixth on the depth chart behind Tyler Conklin, C.J. Uzomah and Jeremy Ruckert, and no way can the Jets keep six TEs on their active roster.

But offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett has enjoyed pounding this sixpack all summer.

"The tight ends are doing a really good job," Hackett said this week. "I've been part of teams that sometimes people have been specialized and maybe they're better at this or better at that. The cool thing about these guys is that they all do everything really well. You have guys that can go down the field, they can catch, they can run routes, they can pass-block, they can-run block. So when you have that, you're able to do a little bit more with them. And the fact that we have a bunch of them is really cool, too."

Conklin, who caught the position's first pass of the sweaty Carolina afternoon from Zach Wilson on the Jets' third scrimmage play, sees how the TEs can fit into the offense's emerging big picture.

"I think the big thing was the way we ran the ball," Conklin said after fielding several early questions on the Jets adding RB Dalvin Cook, his former Vikings teammate. "To run the ball whatever it was, 30 times for 150 yards [actually 37 for 141], obviously opened up a lot of the play-action stuff for the tight ends scoring three touchdowns, so I'm happy about that. And two young guys getting their first ones is really cool to see.