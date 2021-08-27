Inside the Numbers | Jets TE Tyler Kroft Showed Old 'Coach' He's Still Got It

Might the tight be right in the Jets offense again?

Zach Wilson's third completion last Saturday at Green Bay was to Trevon Wesco for 17 yards on first-and-10. But Wilson's last two connections of the night were his two touchdown strikes to Tyler Kroft, both 18-yarders, to put the Jets ahead to stay late in the first half.

Who knew about Kroft? Well, a lot of people who watch tight ends did, such as Anthony Becht, the former Jets first-round TE who now works the team's preseason games on WCBS alongside Ian Eagle.

"Tyler coming out of Rutgers was a special talent," Becht told me. "I worked with him every day for two months at IMG Academy in Bradenton prior to the 2015 draft. His route-running talent was ahead of most tight ends entering the NFL at that time. Smooth when transitioning out of his routes, had excellent body control coming out of breaks, and was very fluid when he turned up the field after making a catch.

"He clearly still has the talent to be a very effective pass-catching tight end."