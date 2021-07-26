Inside the Numbers | Jets RB Tevin Coleman's in Fast Company

We can start with Coleman's predraft testing in early 2015. One NFL Combine source, normally reliable, states that he turned in a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the '15 Combine, not exactly rocket-powered numbers.

But as it turns out, that number was wrong. Coleman, who rang up lots of other impressive numbers at Indiana, didn't participate in that year's Combine, due to a toe injury that required surgery, and didn't work out for the scouts until almost two months later. And his 40 times, from those reports, were impressive, if not all in complete agreement: 4.40 from pro-football-reference.com, 4.39 from nflbreakdowns.com, and even a 4.35 from NESN, the New England Sports Network.

Then, with the advent of Next Gen Stats, we have player stats that didn't exist before, oh, about 2016. One of those metrics is a mouthful, "Average speed while crossing the line of scrimmage with the ball on a rush." And that just happens to be a category that Coleman is near the top in.