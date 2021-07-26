Inside the Numbers | Jets RB Tevin Coleman's in Fast Company

Green & White Added Speed to the Offense When They Signed the 7th-Year RB in March

Jul 26, 2021 at 08:05 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SNY_8352-coleman-numbers

Training camp is about to begin, and one of the traits the Jets worked on all offseason, team speed, will soon be on display.

One veteran with speed to burn is RB Tevin Coleman. Coleman was signed as an unrestricted free agent by the Jets in late March after spending four seasons with Atlanta and the past two with San Francisco, which, as luck would have it, was also the team that Jets head coach Robert Saleh spent the past four seasons.

Commenting on Coleman during OTAs, Saleh left no doubt how he felt: "Teviin, he's pure gas. When he gets the ball in his hands and he makes that one cut, it's like he shot out of a cannon. He's got tremendous speed."

But that's all anecdotal evidence, even from someone as reliable as Saleh. Can we measure Coleman's speed? Hang some numbers on it?

Of course we can.

We can start with Coleman's predraft testing in early 2015. One NFL Combine source, normally reliable, states that he turned in a 4.59-second 40-yard dash at the '15 Combine, not exactly rocket-powered numbers.

But as it turns out, that number was wrong. Coleman, who rang up lots of other impressive numbers at Indiana, didn't participate in that year's Combine, due to a toe injury that required surgery, and didn't work out for the scouts until almost two months later. And his 40 times, from those reports, were impressive, if not all in complete agreement: 4.40 from pro-football-reference.com, 4.39 from nflbreakdowns.com, and even a 4.35 from NESN, the New England Sports Network.

Then, with the advent of Next Gen Stats, we have player stats that didn't exist before, oh, about 2016. One of those metrics is a mouthful, "Average speed while crossing the line of scrimmage with the ball on a rush." And that just happens to be a category that Coleman is near the top in.

Here are the best four speeds in that metric, courtesy of NGS and TruMediaNetworks.com, for the 95 NFL backs with at least 200 carries in their careers in the past five seasons:

Table inside Article
RB Team(s) Seasons Atts Yds Yds/Att mph@los
Ryan Mostert SF 2016-20 282 1590 5.64 11.29
Tevin Coleman ATL-SF 2016-20 606 2545 4.20 10.62
Aaron Jones GB 2017-20 651 3364 5.17 10.62
Alvin Kamara NO 2017-20 672 3340 4.97 10.61

Also courtesy of Next Gen Stats, Coleman's 10.62 mph speed is the fastest among the 65 NFL backs since '16 with 300-plus carries. And in terms of the maximum speed at the LOS with the ball on a rushing play, Coleman is fourth-fastest at 20.60 mph.

Coleman's 4.20 yards/carry average isn't quite as gaudy as those of Mostert, Jones and Kamara, but Tevin's speed manifests itself in another area: yards/reception. There are many backs who averaged 10.0 yards/catch or more, but the totals have dwindled over the years. Only three backs whose careers began in 2000 or later have 10.0's or better. And Coleman is No. 2 at 10.46, five-hundredths of a yard (or 1.8 inches) less than the leader, David Johnson, now with the Texans.

Here are those three RBs with 10.0 yards/catch averages since 2000:

Table inside Article
RB Team(s) Seasons Recs Yards Yds/Rec
David Johnson ARZ-HOU 2015-20 241 2533 10.51
Tevin Coleman ATL-SF 2015-20 117 1224 10.46
Joique Bell DET 2012-16 162 1638 10.11

"I see myself that I can do it all," Coleman said during OTAs about his receiving dimension. "I can block, I can run and I can catch the ball out of the backfield. So I'm definitely pretty comfortable with that"

Related Content

news

Bart Scott: 2021 Jets Are Deeper and Competition Will Be Fierce

Tips LB C.J. Mosley for a Big Season; Says QB Zach Wilson Has Arm, Feet and Eyes to Excel
news

Who Will Lead the Jets in Receptions and Receiving Yards in the 2021 Season?

WRs Room Includes Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole, Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore Among Others
news

Jets Place Four Players on Active/PUP; Three Go to Active/NFI

Quinnen Williams, Marcus Maye Sidelined to Start Training Camp
news

Jets Offensive Assistant Greg Knapp Passes Away at 58

Veteran NFL Coach Had Joined Robert Saleh's Staff in January, Loved the Challenge of Teaching
Advertising