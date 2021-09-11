Inside the Numbers | Jets Players and Their Reachable Goals in 2021

With opening day just about upon us, it's a time to look ahead, not only to what the Jets can do in Robert Saleh's first season at the helm but also what individual players can "put on film," as Saleh always reminds them. Some of the achievements are personal bests, some are team milestones, some clear statistical plateaus, and even a few reach NFL record levels.

Here's a far from exhaustive list of what a number of Jets could do or could inspire others to do in 2021. We'll write, talk, video and tweet about others as they come up during the season.

Corey Davis — CD, the fifth-year man who arrived as an unrestricted free agent in March, missed 1,000 receiving yards in a season by 109 yards in 2018 and by 16 yards last year, both times with the Titans. Is this the year, as the Jets' new No. 1 wideout, that he clears four figures?

Or any Jets receiver, for that matter — the Green & White have been without a 1,000-yard receiver the past five years since Brandon Marshall and Eric Decker both reached the magic number in 2015. Ditto for being without an 80-catch receiver since Marshall and Decker in '15.

And if Corey can reach 1,000, and bring Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole and/or Elijah Moore along with him, so much the better.

Jamison Crowder — With 42 receptions, Crowder will hit 400 catches for his seven-year career. And with 840 receiving yards, which he reached with Washington in 2016 and almost cleared with the Jets in '19, JC will gain 5,000 career receiving yards.

Tevin Coleman — Coleman is one of the top pass-catching backs of recent NFL vintage. With a full season of receiving in the high-10-yards/catch range, he can have the best yards/catch average of any back with at least 100 catches since 2000. At the moment he's second at 10.46 yards/catch behind only David Johnson, entering his second season with Houston after spending his first six with Arizona and packing a career 10.51 average.

Coleman, also in his seventh year, needs 7 carries and 63 yards to get to 700 carries and 3,000 rush yards for his career.

Quinnen Williams — The younger Q to big bro Quincy Williams but the first in the family to wear the green and white, Quinnen in year three needs a half-sack to get to 10.0 for his career and 10.5 sacks to get to 20.0. And we'll throw it open to anyone on the new 4-3 defense — Quinnen, Shaq Lawson, Bryce Huff, et al. — to reach double-digits in sacks. The last Jets D-lineman to 10.0 was Muhammad Wilkerson with 12.0 in 2015.

C.J. Mosley — One of Mosley's skills is the art of the takeaway, as he showed in the 2019 season opener vs. Buffalo, the game he got hurt. He not only returned a Josh Allen interception for a touchdown but also recovered an Allen fumble. His next takeaway will be his first since the FR.

Despite missing most of the past two seasons, Mosley in the past seven seasons is still one of only six NFL LBs with at least 10 INTs and one of only five with at least 16 personal takeaways. If he were to grab three picks this season, giving him 13 for his career, he'd join only Carolina's Luke Kuechly (16 from 2012-18 and 2013-19, 15 from 2012-17) with 13-plus INTs in a seven-year span since 2010.

Justin Hardee — Hardee brings his special teams leadership skills to the Jets, which earned him his teammates' confidence as one of the Green & White's five captains. He comes from New Orleans, where from 2017-20 he compiled impressive ST numbers, such as 32 tackles, in the NFL's top 20 for the past four seasons, and 1,082 ST snaps, 24th overall in that span.

Hardee also has an NFL distinction that perhaps he can get one of these young Jets to duplicate. He is the most recent NFL player to block a kick AND return the block for a touchdown. Many have blocked kicks and many have scored off of them, but Hardee did it all when, as a Saints rookie in 2017, he rejected Tampa Bay punter Bryan Anger and returned the loose ball 7 yards for the TD.