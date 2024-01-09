Inside the Numbers | Jets' Defensive Effort at Foxboro Among NFL's Best of Last 3+ Decades

Offense: Breece It to Me One More Time

Breece Hall is the gift that keeps on giving. Of all the distinctions he finished the season with, we'll add this one, an update of a note during the season. With his 50-yard touchdown run to seal the Jets' win at New England, Hall has six scrimmage plays of 50-plus yards in his career (four rushes, two receptions). That ties the franchise's record for most career 50-plus plays in a career, held by Freeman McNeil.

This is no slight on McNeil, the Ring of Honor RB, but he didn't get his sixth 50-plus until 1991 vs. Miami, in the 131st game of his fabled Jets career. Hall has gotten his sixpack in the first 24 games of his career. The future looks scary good for the young speedster from the state of Kansas and Iowa State.

Defense: Pass Rush in a Huff

Bryce Huff finished with a flourish, notching two of the seven Zappe sacks Sunday. That secured the team sack title for Huff this season with 10 in all, ahead of Jermaine Johnson's 7.5 in second. Huff is the first edge/outside rusher to lead the Jets with double-digit sacks since John Abraham had 10.5 in his final Jets season of 2005. (In between, Quinnen Williams and Muhammad Wilkerson did it as inside players.)

And Huff is the only one among the NFL's 24 double-digit sackers to reach 10 sack in fewer than 500 total defensive plays. He had 480 D-snaps for the season.