Inside the Numbers: Jets' 5 Picks in Top 87 Is a Rare Draft Bounty

Having broken down each of the Jets' five selections in the first three rounds of the April NFL Draft, in franchise and league history, here, here, here and here, we now turn to those five choices as a group.

Question: How often do the Jets have five of the first 100 picks in a draft?

Answer: Rarely.

Specifically, the Jets at the moment have those five picks — three of their own and two from Seattle in July's Jamal Adams trade — in the draft's first 87 picks. Considering only those drafts in which they wound up spending all five picks in the first 87 (and not those in which they had five early on and then traded away a pick or two), the Jets have had that kind of bounty only twice since the 1967 common draft began: in 1984 and 2000.