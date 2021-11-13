Inside the Numbers | Hum of Jets Offense Amplified by Backs and Their YAC

One of the secrets going forward in the second half of this season (actually the last 9/17ths of this season) for the Jets' offense, no matter who's at QB, will be getting the ball to all their receivers and not just the wideouts down the field.

Sounds simplistic, but recently the Jets have focused on delivering the pigskin to their running backs, and the results have been greased lightning.

Rookie Michael Carter has turned on his receiving dimension the last three games, racking up 18 catches for 199 yards (11.1 yards/catch) against the Patriots, Bengals and Colts. (He benefited from a no-catch, 23-yard "reception" on a lateral from Jamison Crowder in Indy, but hey, someone has to get those yards.)

Third-down back Ty Johnson, over those same three games, has 13 catches for 176 yards (13.5 yards/catch) and a pair of touchdown catches displaying his deft footwork, the 19-yard sideline strut vs. Cincinnati and some 22-yard pinball wizardry late in Indy.

And don't forget Tevin Coleman. He missed those three games with a hamstring injury but could return for the Bills on Sunday. He has only two catches for 17 yards this year but came to the Jets packing a 10.4 yards/catch average on his 119 career receptions, the best by any back with 100-plus receptions since 2000 and one of only four RBs with a 10.0 average in that span. And now the Jets have Coleman plus two more backs who are toying with 10-yard averages for the season.