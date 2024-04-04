Inside the Numbers | New Jets Come In with 'a Lot Left in the Tank'

We know what the financial advisors say: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. But past performance by the players who joined the Jets the past few weeks of the unrestricted free agency signing period could provide a hint of what's to come when they don the green and white (and black) in the 2024 season. As edge Haason Reddick said after his arrival, "I believe I have a lot left in the tank," and that applies to all the new Jets. Here are some number nuggets from four of the Jets' newly signed UFAs/trade acquisitions as we head deeper into the offseason.

May the Force Be With Reddick

Reddick's pass-rushing prowess has been well captured in his 50.5 sacks the past four seasons, fourth-most in the NFL in that span and second among players labeled as LBs (behind T.J. Watt's 62).

But what goes along with sacks? Strip sacks. And Reddick's one of the kings of the strip as well. He has a league-leading 15 forced fumbles from 2020-23, and 13 of those FFs were strip sacks, also the league leader. Since 2019, the only other linebacker with more strips in a four-season span was Watt with 15 strips for the Steelers from 2018-21.