Inside the Numbers: 'Electric' Pair of Rapid TDs vs. Raiders

Some say the best part of the Thanksgiving feast is the leftovers. The Jets certainly set the Turkey Day table with last Sunday's 34-3 win over Oakland, trimmed with so many records, notes and factoids that we didn't get to all of them yet. So here's a helping of some Inside the Numbers Saturday leftovers.

Quickest Two Touchdowns

We did tweet up on Monday another outstanding historical distinction from the game: With Robby Anderson's third-quarter touchdown reception and Brian Poole's interception-return TD 14 seconds of clock time later, the Jets broke the franchise mark for their fastest back-to-back touchdowns.

In the middle of all of that — again — was LB Neville Hewitt, whose pass defense on Derek Carr's throw for WR Tyrell Williams jarred the ball into the air, where Poole plucked it and dashed 15 yards for the record-book score.

"He tried to do a sitdown route. The quarterback really shouldn't have thrown the ball. I got my hand on it and it popped up," Hewitt told me. "You've got to think it was similar to the week before, when I got an interception and then Le'Veon scored."

Indeed, Hewitt was in the middle of that fourth-quarter eruption at Washington when Jamison Crowder scored, then Hewitt intercepted Dwayne Haskins and returned it to the Redskins 5, and two plays later Le'Veon Bell ran it in from a yard out. Those two TDs came 56 seconds apart, tied for the Jets' 16th-fastest back-to-back TDs.

As it turned out, that was a mere appetizer.

The 14-second span broke the franchise mark shared by two pairs of scores. Late in the 1992 season at Miami, the Jets set the mark with Rob Moore's 48-yard TD catch from Browning Nagle and Bobby Houston's 20-yard interception return 16 seconds later.

Thirteen years later, with the Jets hosting Buffalo at the Meadowlands in the 2005 season finale, rookie RB Cedric Houston scored on a second-quarter 3-yard run and LB Mark Brown followed with a 33-yard pick-six, also 16 seconds apart.

Now the Green & White have a new time mark and Hewitt's proud to be a part of it. "It was pretty electric," he said. "It was definitely a special moment."

Going 'Yard' ... Twice

That stretch of the Raiders game also provided another distinction in franchise history. With the second half just 2:02 old, TE Ryan Griffin caught his latest TD, the 1-yard toss from Sam Darnold. The next drive ended with Anderson's 1-yard end zone grab from Darnold.

When was the last time a Jets QB threw two 1-yard TD passes in the same game?

In fact, it happened only once before in franchise history. In the 1998 Monday nighter at New England, Vinny Testaverde threw a pair of 36-inch strikes, one early and one late, both to TE Kyle Brady, in the 24-14 victory over the Patriots. What's more, that was the only two-TD game of Brady's 13-year, 205-game NFL career.