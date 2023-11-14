Inside the Numbers | Some Milestones on C.J. Mosley's Drive to 1,000 Tackles

Team Tackled the Most by Mosley as a Jet: That would be Sunday's opponent, the Bills. He's got 48 of them in his six games dueling with the Allen offense, including a sack of Allen last season. It may be a sack and it may be for zero yards, but it's still a part of Mosley's grand résumé.

Most tackles in a game as a pro: Those 14 tackles on Sunday night tied for fourth-most in a game in his decade in the NFL. The last time he had more, he notched his career high of 17 in the Jets' home loss to New Orleans in 2021.

Most tackles through first nine games in a season: It's this year. Even though 2022 brought C.J.'s greatest tackle bounty with a career-high 158 stops, he had 88 tackles through nine games then, which had been his first-nine-games career high.

Longest game streak with 10-plus tackles: The longest double-digit takedown streak of Mosley's career came in the final six games of 2021, 80 total. And that stretch is significant in at least two ways, since Mosley has a three-game 10-plus active streak, but also because of what Mosley took out of that first season in the Robert Saleh/Jeff Ulbrich defense.

"We understand the struggle," Mosley said. "In '21 our defense was in the same position [as this year's offense], trying to figure out what was our style, how did we want to come out and play our style of defense. It took some time. You look at '21 and now, it's a whole different defense. Just the camaraderie we have, the time we spend on the field, those hard losses, those hard plays that we have to learn from. We had to learn those together and we grew from that.

"So the only thing we can do is keep doing our job as a defense, and as a teammate keep uplifting our brothers through their struggle."