Inside the Numbers | Caution! Youthful Jets Ahead

There's another, less definitive, way we could gauge the experience of this year's roster and that is by looking at each Jets roster back to the Sixties and the days of the American Football League.

Assuming S Marcus Maye and LS Thomas Hennessy will be in green and white all season long, from Sept. 12 at Carolina through Jan. 9 at Buffalo (good assumption), those two will be the players with the most Jets experience on the roster, five seasons each since they first arrived in 2017. Bear in mind we are not including players with more NFL experience in this list, just more Jets experience.

Five completed seasons is not a lot for a most senior Jet. How does it stack up in franchise history?

As it turns out, Maye and Hennessy and, last season, Jordan Jenkins will be the least-experienced most-senior Jets in franchise history, or since 1965, which is the first season there could have been sixth-year Jets/Titans — and were in WR Don Maynard. LB Larry Grantham, RB Bill Mathis and C Mike Hudock.

Every season since then, the roster has always had at least one player who was in at least his sixth with the Green & White — from Randy Rasmussen in '72-81 through, among others, Wesley Walker, Dan Alexander, Kyle Clifton, Mo Lewis, Wayne Chrebet, Shaun Ellis, Brandon Moore, Nick Mangold, D'Brickashaw Ferguson, David Harris and Bilal Powell.

What does this all mean for the '21 Jets? Well, it is true in general and with the Jets specifically that the older/more experienced teams on average have better seasons. But the 2007 Jets, the oldest group of the last 20 years (average age 26.45 years) went 4-12. And the fourth-youngest team in 2006 came in as a 10-6 playoff team. (Both were Eric Mangini squads.) So anything is possible.

As head coach Robert Saleh explained of the "ups and downs of youth":

"If you coach and you invest and as a player you reciprocate and you invest back, especially when you're youthful and you've got juice in your legs and you're still running that 4.4 forty that you ran at the Combine because you're young, and you can get your mind to a veteran's frame of mind as fast as you can, then that's where you become an explosive team in a hurry.