Inside the Numbers: Berrios in Position to Continue the 'Tradition'

Braxton Berrios has always loved returning punts, ever since, as family lore has it, he was 6 years old and got his father to go out with him in the rain and throw the football around.

"I think it's an adrenaline rush that you don't get many places else, to be honest," Berrios told me at his Jets locker this week. "Yeah, I love doing it."

That has come through in the second half of the season. Berrios, who arrived as a waiver pickup from the Patriots with a sore hamstring, after the first eight games was averaging a tame 6.6 yards/return. Then beginning with the Giants game, he turned on the jets and lifted his average to 11.1, No. 1 in the NFL after 15 weeks.

Did he think he could be on the top of the heap this late in the season? Modestly, he agreed.

"Absolutely. as far as ability. I hold myself to that kind of standard," he said. "But it's not really me, it's really the 10 guys around me that give me the opportunity to do that each week."

Berrios hasn't yet "broken off the big one" — his long return was 26 yards vs. Oakland, which came in the middle of his last six games when he's mounted 9 returns of 12-plus yards. Those gains capture his return philosophy.

"Week in, week out, I'm just trying to do my job, and that's catch the ball and get a first down," he said. "Our average is right at 11 or just above it, and a first down's 10, so that's just me trying to do my job each and every time."