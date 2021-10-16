Inside the Numbers | A Tale of Two Historic Jets Turnover Streaks

When it comes to turnovers, the Jets are historically streaking.

One streak of the unfavorable variety that we've heard about is the five games this season and seven full games reaching back to Game 15 vs. Cleveland in 2020 in which the Jets haven't had a single interception. That's the longest pick-less streak in franchise history, by two games over a half-dozen five-game streaks.

"It's something I've never really seen," DL Sheldon Rankins said about this year's drought.

"We've just got to keep working at it," LB C.J. Mosley said. "We've got to take the next step."

The steps that head coach Robert Saleh said his staff are taking to get the players over this hump is about "continuing to find ways to keep it simple, keep them in their home base with regards to technique, fundamentals, effort, and all the different things that we talk about, keep teaching the '501' [post-graduate course] aspect of football, and see if, when we get back, we can find those steps and then start getting our hands on the ball."

But the other streak helps counterbalance the lack of interceptions, and that is of offensive players keeping their hands on the ball — the Jets haven't lost a fumble in the last eight full games. Their last lost fumble came on a Frank Gore run at Seattle in Game 13 last year. Eight games without a lost fumble is the longest streak of its kind in franchise history, two games better than a quintet of six-game streaks.

Turnovers are an important game within the game of improving on all fronts as a football team. The Jets, over the bye week and heading next week toward their return engagement with New England, are focusing on a continuation of their no-lost-fumbles streak and on reducing their interceptions on offense while getting into the INT column on defense.

CB Bryce Hall, who had the Jets' most recent interception, of Jared Goff against the Rams last season, has five passes defensed in the last two games combined, nearly got that interception in the third quarter against the Falcons, and just has a feeling.