Inside the Locker Room: 9/28





New York Jets' FB James Hodgins, 9.28

On how the FB fits into the offense…

They (the Jets) use a FB a lot. Hopefully, I'll get to get in there, help out in the running game some, try to move guys around and try to make an impact on the running game. They definitely use the FB, so it's just a matter of me learning the system and how fast I pick it up.

On giving you expectations when you were signed…

It's pretty obvious, because they already have a pretty good guy, in B.J. (Askew). I have to be the guy that comes in there and blows people up, the big FB. I've had that role for eight years now, so I pretty much know what to expect.

On what is his lightest playing weight…

Two Hundred and Sixty Five, which is where I'm at now. When I was in St. Louis, I was 275, but they didn't have an issue with it. I was actually the small FB, they had a 300-pound TE, Brandon Manumaleuna, so I was the small guy. Each system is different.

On trying to recover from season ending injuries two seasons in a row…

(It's been) horrible. Just to rehab for two years straight and going through that, trying to stay conditioned and keep your mind on football and know that you're actually going to play a game. It's hard, I'm just hard to be in a situation to play and get an opportunity. That's all I want is a chance.

On feeling he wouldn't get that opportunity…

Yeah, there was a point. The last three weeks I was sitting at home and was like "I don't know". I went to Detroit, they did a physical, came here and they did a physical and said they were going to bring me back, but that's always what teams say. I had my doubts, but I really wanted to play and knew it wasn't time to give it up yet.

On having a connection to anyone on the Jets before he came here…

No, that's the funny thing. I don't know any coaches on the staff and I've never played for them. It's kind of a whole new situation for everybody. In Detroit, I was with (Mike) Martz for four or five years, so I knew that. But they had (Cory) Schlesinger and I was kind of a luxury and when you're sitting 0-3, I think you need help other places, so that kind of fell through.

New York Jets' G Pete Kendall, 9.28

On WR Laveranues Coles' will…

There's no doubt that he's a motivated guy. He's a physical player. The run (Coles' play vs. NE) was extraordinary in the sense that you don't see it every day but the level that he gave I don't think is a surprise to anybody in this locker room.

On being able to play this week…

You have to talk to Coach about that.

On the team being winless at home…

Well we've played once at home. I don't know that one game is a large enough sample size to read into.

On the Colts being a good test for the team…

Indy, they're an excellent football team. They seem to be in the playoffs year in and year out and playing deep into the playoffs. Indy is one of those teams that set the standard for the rest of the teams in our conference.

On a win against the Colts being big for the program…

It's not college football. There is no strength of schedule. You either win or you lose, they're no morale victories. Just because you happen to beat a good team, it doesn't give you two wins, it doesn't move you up in the polls, it's a win or a loss and you move on.

On the Jets doing what Jacksonville did on offense to limit the Colts' possessions…

I don't necessarily agree that that's our game plan, I think your drawing some inferences from that. The game plan in concept is the same week in and week out. You want to play every play, we want to play fast, we want to play focused, we want to communicate to each other and when that plays over, move onto the next play. Jacksonville seemingly had a pretty good plan but in the end Indianapolis won the game. Regardless of which way you attempt to skin the cat, if you don't win the game, at the end of the day, you haven't accomplished the main goal.

On the best way for the Jets to move the ball being through the air…

Brian and Eric will determine what the best way for us to move the ball is.

On the offensive line's determination to improve the running game…

More of it is being made externally then is being made internally. We've done some good things offensively and we've done some things we need to correct. That's been our focused for every practice and every meeting is to not be satisfied with things that we've done okay. We want to do those things better and we want to be efficient in every phase of the offensive game.

On the line's chemistry without him in the lineup…

I don't know that you can necessarily lie any of the blame for this at Norm's feet. There's constantly a shuffle going on this year everywhere. The situation is a little unique that when I was gone there were three young players playing but I thought they did well. The running game is an entire team concept. If you have a breakdown in one spot, unless it's really the furthest receiver from the play, it can make the other nine or 10 guys look bad. What we have to do as an offense is we all have to fit into our blocks properly and we have to do that so the backs have a chance to see what it looks like when its done properly and then the backs have to fit into the holes.

On giving D'Brickashaw Ferguson pointers to block Colts' DE Dwight Freeney…

I don't know how much I could help, if I were that good I'd be playing there myself. D'Brickashaw seems to be handling this all in stride. We did some things vs. Buffalo scheme wise so we have to give credit where credit is due. We had some help from the backs and the tight ends.

New York Jets' WR Laveranues Coles, 9.28

On having respect for what the Colts do offensively…

You can't say enough about what they've done. They are who they are, the fast-break team of the NFL, and everybody respects their offense. You appreciate it and you sit back and watch the highlights after the game, or if they show a few clips after your game, you always check it out because they are going to score a few points.

On doing anything to help the defense…

I tell them, "Good luck." That's all I can do. I don't study their film or try and figure out their tendencies. I try and focus on their defense and Dwight Freeney and (Robert) Mathis and the guys they have on the other side that make plays for their defense.

On being named Offensive Player of the Month…

It says a lot about this offense. Without Chad giving me the opportunity to make plays and the offensive line blocking and Jerricho and the other guys taking away the attention (the defense) has been paying to me, the credit goes to all of those guys and without them I don't think I would have gotten the award.

On the Jets keeping the Colts' offense of the field by throwing the ball…

I don't know. That's something we're going to have to look at. I can't answer that question. The game plan is the game plan. Whatever the o-coordinator has in store for us, we're going to line up and we're going to execute it to the best of our abilities. We can't say what we're going to do, I don't know what we're going to do. Depending on how the game turns out in the beginning, then your game plan changes again, so you never know how things are going to pan out, you just hope for the best.

New York Jets' QB Chad Pennington, 9.28

On the connection he has with WR Laveranues Coles…

It's just there, I don't why it's there, I can't really put my finger on it, I've thought about it and I can't think of anything except for we think alike and that helps out. Also where good friends, so we talk a lot and talk about certain situations and things like that.