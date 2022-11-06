In Crunch Time, Jets Offense Didn't Flinch & Imposed Its Will on the Bills

It began with the run game, which suddenly was a powerful force against the Bills run defense that admittedly was without starter Matt Milano but was still one of the NFL's immovable objects, fourth in the league in rush yards/game, tied for fifth in yards/carry.

And here came the Jets. Recent trade acquisition James Robinson got it started with darts through the middle of the line for 9, 7 and 16 yards. The Jets were out of the hole. But still those goalposts were awfully far away, 64 yards now instead of 96.

Then Michael Carter took the rock for some more rushing magic: 17 yards around left end, 15 off left guard. Now the Jets were in field goal range at Buffalo's 23.

"All credit to God, all credit to the guys up front," Carter said after ripping for 76 yards on 12 carries, including the Jets' first TD in the second quarter, plus a 10-yard reception. "We just hit the holes when they were there, and we hit them with bad intention."

And just to get closer and burn some more time off the clock that the Bills couldn't use, after eight consecutive rushing plays to open the drive, on third-and-5 at the 18, Wilson threw his first pass of the series. And Denzel Mims, after several close calls, caught his first pass of the game. It went for 12 yards to the 6.