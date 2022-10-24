In Brawl of Defense vs. Defense in Denver, Jets Come Away with the Knockout

Of course, we've heard how the starting quarterbacks really aren't playing each other because they're not on the field at the same time, and the same thing should go for the D's. But sometimes it's hard not to look at things like a superman or a superfan. The Jets, after all, had been shut out the last two times they visited Denver, the only time one opponent has hung up two home goose eggs over the Green & White in their history. Meanwhile, the Jets defense had last allowed single digits to an opponent late in the 2019 season.

But beginning with the 30 points the Jets allowed in their 31-30 squeaker at Cleveland in Game 2, they have reduced the opponents' point total each week, to 27, 20, 17,10 and finally back to Sunday's nine points allowed to the Broncos.

They did it up front, with only one sack of Broncos backup QB Brett Rypien but six hits, including one each on the sack split by Carl Lawson and Bryce Huff and two more for Quinnen Williams, plus the crucial pressure he applied up the middle that led to Lamarcus Joyner's interception, which then led the second of Greg Zuerlein's all-important three field goals.

And they did it on the back end, with the corner pass defense exploits of rookie Sauce Gardner and veteran D.J. Reed that many fans saw first-hand or read about on newyorjets.com and elsewhere. But besides Gardner separating WR K.J. Hamler from the Rypien fourth-down end zone pass, it is also remarkable that Gardner for the first time led the Jets in tackles with a nice round 10. The rookie is one of only two Jets DBs since 2000 to record 10-plus tackles and three-plus PDs in a game, the other being Jamal Adams vs.. New England in 2018.

The way the defense was playing had a little bit to do with how head coach Robert Saleh called the game for the Green & White heading down the stretch. What was a shaky one- or four-point lead through three quarters suddenly turned to a seven-point stone wall.

""I just felt like we were really alive in the fourth quarter," Saleh said. "I think we generated two field goals, I felt really good about our defensive game stops, and I felt like we just keep putting up points and that we'd be able to keep them out of the end zone, so credit it as a team win today and it was a good one, too, because that's a good football team over there. Like I've said before, all week, they're inches away, and they got a hell of a defense over there."

As do the Jets. But no one who spoke to reporters from the visitors' Denver locker was too worried about making sure they were getting team credits for the D's rise up the ranks.