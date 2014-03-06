If John Travolta Introduced the Jets...

We're sure you've heard about the John Travolta Oscar mishap, but in case you missed it, here's what happened. When announcing "Let It Go" singer Idina Menzel, Travolta butchered the pronouncation of her name and introduced her as 'Adele Dazeem'. It created a social media frenzy and this website now lets you "Travoltify" your name. So we decided to have a little fun with it and see what it would sound like if John Travolta was behind the PA System at MetLife Stadium. Here are some of the names you might hear announced on gameday...