I'll Flip You for It: CB Sauce Gardner Sees Jets 'Building a Brotherhood'

Ahmad Gardner has a great philosophy about fighting for starting jobs and playing time, whether it be at MLK High School in Detroit, in three seasons with the Cincinnati Bearcats, or this training camp with the Jets.

"At the end of the day, we've all got the same goal," Sauce said. "We go into practice and try to be competitive, not combative, because we're all on the same team."

Maybe a little of that motto showed up in a "100-yard interception return" at Saturday's fourth practice of camp at the Atlantic Health Training Center. And no, Gardner was not the one with the return.

"It just told me we're building a brotherhood," Gardner said of the D.J. Reed pick-and-run against QB Zach Wilson's throw into the red zone end zone. "I told him today, 'I need to get a pick. I bet I get one before you.' But I didn't get one today. He did, and he ran 100 yards with it."