Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

Today's question: How will Zach Wilson and the Jets offense fare without some of its playmakers?

EA: The Saints and the Jets are banged up and this game's outcome could come down to depth. After Corey Davis was placed on injured reserve, Robert Saleh announced Elijah Moore was dealing with a quad injury. Davis was rookie quarterback Zach Wilson's top target at the season's onset and he ranks second on the team in receiving yards (492) and receiving TDs (4) and is third in catches (34). We started to see the chemistry develop between Wilson and Moore last week against the Eagles as the playmaker was targeted 12 times and hauled in 6 catches for 77 yards with 1 TD. Moore paces the Jets in receptions (43), receiving yards (538) and receiving TDs (5), plus he's been targeted a team-high 77 times. His potential absence would be a blow for a Jets offense that scored on its opening three possessions against Philadelphia. Wilson played his best game and it would have been great to see him against this stingy Saints defense with most of his weapons at his disposal. The Jets' depth will be tested, but Jamison Crowder (42-372-2TD) remains a valuable target in the slot; Keelan Cole, who averages a team-high 15.7 yards per catch, is expected back after a bout with Covid; and this is a great opportunity for Denzel Mims to get some more reps. While Wilson and the offense started hot last week, they must find a way to continue to fight through no matter the challenges in the flow of the game. Despite their five-game slide, the Saints get after it defensively and their allowance of 3.6 yards per carry is the best in the NFL and their third in red-zone defense (47.2%). This could be tough sledding at times, so the Jets have to protect the ball, end every drive with a kick and take advantage of any explosive opportunities that arise.